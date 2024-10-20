Isha Ambani wins Harper’s Bazaar Icon of the Year, dedicates award to mother and daughter

Isha Ambani, the managing director of Reliance Retail won the 'Icon of the Year' award at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2024, according to an India Today report. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani with his wife and Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani, daughter Isha Ambani and son-in-law Anand Piramal(PTI)

The award was presented by celebrated interior designer and entrepreneur Gauri Khan.

“I would like to dedicate this award to my daughter, Aadiya, who inspires me every day to do more and do better,” the report quoted Ambani as saying. She also dedicated the award to her mother Nita Ambani, the chairperson of Reliance Foundation, saying that she was her role model who paved the way for her.

"I always tell her that mom, thank you for walking, so I could run. So really, this is because of her," she said.

What is the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards all about?

The Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, launched in 2007, is a global celebration of prominent female talent from a variety of fields like film, television, art, culture and literature.

Previous winners of the prestigious award include Anya Taylor-Joy, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Emilia Clarke, Jodie Foster, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Allesia Russo, Kylie Minogue and Keira Knightley.

Isha Ambani currently heads Reliance Retail. Under her leadership, the company has expanded its digital footprint and has launched the e-Commerce business Ajio, and the online beauty platform Tira.

Reliance Retail is also now among the top 10 retailers in Asia and is also the only Indian retailer in the list of global top 100 retailers.

She is also actively involved with the works of the Reliance Foundation on children and women.

