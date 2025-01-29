Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ITC Hotels shares list at 30% discount, debuting at 180 after last year's demerger

ByHT News Desk
Jan 29, 2025 11:37 AM IST

Notably, the listing price is slightly higher than Nuvama's estimate, which expected the shares to be listed at a range of ₹150-175 per share

ITC Hotels Ltd shares got listed at a discovery price of 180 per share on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

Also 60% of ITC Hotels is still owned by ITC, while 40% was distributed to other shareholders in the aforementioned ratio.(Representational Image/Pixabay)
Also 60% of ITC Hotels is still owned by ITC, while 40% was distributed to other shareholders in the aforementioned ratio.(Representational Image/Pixabay)

This is a discount of nearly 31% from its implied price of 260 per share and comes after the hotels business demerged from the main parent organisation ITC Ltd, according to a Moneycontrol report.

Also Read: ITC Hotels share price: Demerged hotel biz to list on BSE, NSE today, check details

Meanwhile, the company's shares got listed at 188 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). This was a discount of 30% from the implied price of 270 per share.

Notably, the listing price is slightly higher than Nuvama's estimate, according to the report which added that the brokerage had expected the shares to be listed at a range of 150-175 per share.

Also Read: Lenskart plans $1 billion IPO, hiring Kotak Mahindra and Morgan Stanley: Report

ITC Hotels has a market cap of over 37,461 crore at the moment, data on the bourses showed.

The demerger of ITC Hotels came with a fixed ratio of 1:10, meaning that as on January 6, 2025, for every 10 shares of ITC Ltd a shareholder owns, they would get one share of ITC Hotels Ltd.

Also 60% of ITC Hotels is still owned by ITC, while 40% was distributed to other shareholders in the aforementioned ratio.

Also Read: New Apple iPhone SE 4 may come with a single rear camera, alleged hands-on video shows

The exchanges had also conducted a special trading session for ITC shares on January 6, 2025 to determine the value via the price discovery method.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On