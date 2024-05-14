 Japan's Sony Group posts 7% fall in annual profit - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Japan's Sony Group posts 7% fall in annual profit

Reuters |
May 14, 2024 11:37 AM IST

Profit for the year ended March was 1.2 trillion yen ($7.67 billion), in line with an average estimate from 23 analysts polled by LSEG.

Japan's Sony Group reported a 7% fall in annual operating profit on Tuesday.

The Sony logo is displayed outside the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan.(Reuters)
The Sony logo is displayed outside the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan.(Reuters)

Profit for the year ended March was 1.2 trillion yen ($7.67 billion), in line with an average estimate from 23 analysts polled by LSEG.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Japan's Sony Group posts 7% fall in annual profit

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On