Japan's Sony Group posts 7% fall in annual profit
Reuters |
May 14, 2024 11:37 AM IST
Profit for the year ended March was 1.2 trillion yen ($7.67 billion), in line with an average estimate from 23 analysts polled by LSEG.
Japan's Sony Group reported a 7% fall in annual operating profit on Tuesday.
