Jio users, purchase this plan and avail 6 additional benefits. Details here

On the occasion of its sixth anniversary, Reliance Jio, which was launched on September 5, 2016, has announced a special offer on its annual ₹2,999 prepaid recharge plan. Under the offer, which became active from September 3, the service provider is giving ‘six big benefits’ to its customers.

“6 BIG benefits on 6 years of Jio, with ₹2999 plan. Recharge now,” Jio posted on Twitter. Those who want to purchase this offer should click here.

What is Jio's 6th anniversary offer?

Under this, the company is giving six additional benefits in addition to the ones that already come with the plan.

(1.) Extra data: Additional high-speed data of 75GB.

(2.) Travel: Ixigo coupons worth ₹750 off on ₹4,500 and above.

(3.) Health: Netmed coupons offering a discount of at least ₹750 (three discounts at 25% each, applicable on purchase of ₹1,000 and more).

(4,) Fashion: Through AJIO coupons, save more than ₹750 on transactions of ₹2,990 and more.

(5.) Entertainment: Flat 60% off on six months Pro pack.

(6.) Electronics (Reliance Digital): Save ₹500 on a purchase of ₹5,000.

Conditions

The offer is active only for a limited period and will, therefore, expire soon. It is valid for recharge from online and offline channels. Also, data vouchers and coupons received under it are non-transferrable.

How to redeem vouchers and coupons?

After you recharge your phone with the ₹2,999 plan, vouchers and coupons will be credited to the ‘My Coupons’ section of your personal account in MyJio app. To redeem these, login to MyJio and go to the section which says ‘Vouchers and Coupons’. Here, select the eligible voucher/coupon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON