 Kalyani family dispute escalates: Baba Kalyani's niece, nephew move court over family assets partition - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Kalyani family dispute escalates: Baba Kalyani's niece, nephew move court over family assets partition

ByHT News Desk
Mar 27, 2024 09:00 AM IST

Bharat Forge's Kalyani family feud worsened after Hiremaths demanded partition of family wealth.

The family dispute between Bharat Forge Chairman Baba Kalyani and his younger sister Sugandha Hiremath worsened after Baba Kalyani’s nephew, Sameer Hiremath and niece Pallavi Anish Swadi filed a case against him and his family in the Pune Sessions court seeking partition of family assets. These include shares of several listed and private limited companies under the Kalyani Group: Bharat Forge, Kalyani Steels Limited and Kalyani Consultants. Sameer Hiremath and Pallavi Anish Swadi have a share in Kalyani Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) assets, they said.

Baba Kalyani, chairman and managing director of Bharat Forge.
Baba Kalyani, chairman and managing director of Bharat Forge.

Read more: Tata Group plans to launch several IPOs in 2-3 years: 'Not rushing into it', says report

The duo are also seeking partition of several assets owned by the group, which is spearheaded by Baba Kalyani.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

What have Sameer Hiremath and Pallavi Anish Swadi demanded?

As per the petition, they have demanded that all businesses which were commenced with investments made from the nucleus of the joint family headed by Annappa Kalyani (father of Neelkanth Kalyani and grandfather of Baba Kalyani), constituted the properties of the joint family. Annappa N Kalyani (ANK) was the “Karta of and manager of the Joint Hindu family, comprising himself, his first wife namely, Parvati Annappa Kalyani, second wife Akutai Annappa Kalyani and his son Neelkanth Annappa Kalyani," the petition noted.

Read more: Interested in Elon Musk's Grok AI chatbot? Here's how and when you can use it

Alleging that Baba Kalyani is using the assets alone, the petition said that he has not shared any information about the same with them.

Second lawsuit by extended family

It is the second such suit filed by Baba Kalyani’s extended family as in 2014 his niece Sheetal Kalyani sued him and sought a partition seeking her share in the family’s holdings and assets. Sheetal Kalyani is Baba Kalyani’s brother Gaurishankar’s daughter.

Read more: Sam Altman says he thought Elon Musk would have 'more empathy' for OpenAI: ‘Truly astonishing’

In 2023, Sugandha Hiremath and her husband, moved the Bombay High Court against Baba Kalyani for failing to transfer shares of Hikal to the Hiremath family. Both the cases are pending before the courts.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Kalyani family dispute escalates: Baba Kalyani's niece, nephew move court over family assets partition
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On