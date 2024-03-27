Kalyani family dispute escalates: Baba Kalyani's niece, nephew move court over family assets partition
Bharat Forge's Kalyani family feud worsened after Hiremaths demanded partition of family wealth.
The family dispute between Bharat Forge Chairman Baba Kalyani and his younger sister Sugandha Hiremath worsened after Baba Kalyani’s nephew, Sameer Hiremath and niece Pallavi Anish Swadi filed a case against him and his family in the Pune Sessions court seeking partition of family assets. These include shares of several listed and private limited companies under the Kalyani Group: Bharat Forge, Kalyani Steels Limited and Kalyani Consultants. Sameer Hiremath and Pallavi Anish Swadi have a share in Kalyani Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) assets, they said.
The duo are also seeking partition of several assets owned by the group, which is spearheaded by Baba Kalyani.
What have Sameer Hiremath and Pallavi Anish Swadi demanded?
As per the petition, they have demanded that all businesses which were commenced with investments made from the nucleus of the joint family headed by Annappa Kalyani (father of Neelkanth Kalyani and grandfather of Baba Kalyani), constituted the properties of the joint family. Annappa N Kalyani (ANK) was the “Karta of and manager of the Joint Hindu family, comprising himself, his first wife namely, Parvati Annappa Kalyani, second wife Akutai Annappa Kalyani and his son Neelkanth Annappa Kalyani," the petition noted.
Alleging that Baba Kalyani is using the assets alone, the petition said that he has not shared any information about the same with them.
Second lawsuit by extended family
It is the second such suit filed by Baba Kalyani’s extended family as in 2014 his niece Sheetal Kalyani sued him and sought a partition seeking her share in the family’s holdings and assets. Sheetal Kalyani is Baba Kalyani’s brother Gaurishankar’s daughter.
In 2023, Sugandha Hiremath and her husband, moved the Bombay High Court against Baba Kalyani for failing to transfer shares of Hikal to the Hiremath family. Both the cases are pending before the courts.
