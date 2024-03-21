 Krystal Integrated Services IPO listing today: What to expect from the debut? What GMP indicates and other details - Hindustan Times
Krystal Integrated Services IPO listing today: What to expect from the debut? What GMP indicates and other details

ByHT News Desk
Mar 21, 2024 09:21 AM IST

Krystal Integrated Services IPO listing: The IPO of Krystal Integrated Services opened on March 14 and closed on March 18.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO listing: Krystal Integrated Services shares are set to hit the Indian stock market today. The shares will be listed on BSE and NSE in a special pre-open session and the share price will become available for traders from 10:00 AM during March 21 deals. The BSE notice read, “Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Thursday, March 21, 2024, the equity shares of KRYSTAL INTEGRATED SERVICES LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities.”

Krystal Integrated Services IPO: The IPO had a fixed price band of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>680-715 per share and a lot size of 20 shares.
Krystal Integrated Services IPO details: The IPO of Krystal Integrated Services opened on March 14 and closed on March 18 with a fixed price band of 680-715 per share and a lot size of 20 shares. In the primary offering, the company raised a little more than 300 crore, which included a fresh share sale of 175 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 17,50,000 equity shares.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO subscription: The IPO was subscribed more than 13.2 times: quota for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) booked 7.33 times, non-institutional investors was subscribed 43.91 times and portions reserved for retail investors 3.32 times.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO expected listing price: Market experts said that as Krystal Integrated Services IPO received a strong response from HNI investors, the public issue sailed through on the last date of bidding. So it could list around 60 to 70 per share premium for the allottees.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO GMP today: The grey market premium for the IPO is 40 which indicates that Krystal Integrated Services IPO's expected listing price as per GMP would be around 755.

