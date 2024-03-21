 Krystal Integrated Services IPO makes debut: Lists at 11% premium to issue price - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Krystal Integrated Services IPO makes debut: Lists at 11% premium to issue price

ByHT News Desk
Mar 21, 2024 10:25 AM IST

Krystal Integrated Services IPO: The issue was a mix of fresh issuance of shares worth ₹175 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 17.5 lakh shares.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO: Shares of Krystal Integrated Services opened at 795- a premium of 11 per cent on the issue price of 715. The company provides management solutions- housekeeping, sanitation, catering, private security, manned guarding, payroll processing, staffing, electrical and plumbing.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO makes debut: Lists at 11% premium to issue price
Krystal Integrated Services IPO makes debut: Lists at 11% premium to issue price

Read more: Stocks to watch on March 21: TVS Motors, Wipro, Crompton Greaves and more

Krystal Integrated Services IPO subscription: The 300-crore public issue was oversubscribed 13.49 times. Its subscription on the third day stood as follows: 3.41 times for retail investors, 7.32 times for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) and 45.22 times for Non-Institutional Investors (NII).

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: Gold rate hits new peak of 66,778 after US Fed rate decision: Should you buy or not? Will it rise more?

Krystal Integrated Services IPO details: The issue was a mix of fresh issuance of shares worth 175 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 17.5 lakh shares worth 125.13 crore by promoter Krystal Family Holdings. The net proceeds of the IPO will be used by the company to meet its working capital requirements, purchase machinery and for general corporate purposes, it said.

Read more: Sebi's Madhabi Buch wants Akshay Kumar to do this when Indian bond market does well

The IPO opened on March 14 and closed on March 18 and its price band was fixed in the range of 680 to 715 per equity share of the face value of 10. For the issue, investors could bid for a minimum of 20 shares and in multiples thereof. Prasad Minesh Lad, Neeta Prasad Lad, Saily Prasad Lad, Shubham Prasad Lad, and Krystal Family Holdings Private Limited are the promoters of the company.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Krystal Integrated Services IPO makes debut: Lists at 11% premium to issue price
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On