Krystal Integrated Services IPO: Shares of Krystal Integrated Services opened at ₹795- a premium of 11 per cent on the issue price of ₹715. The company provides management solutions- housekeeping, sanitation, catering, private security, manned guarding, payroll processing, staffing, electrical and plumbing. Krystal Integrated Services IPO makes debut: Lists at 11% premium to issue price

Krystal Integrated Services IPO subscription: The ₹300-crore public issue was oversubscribed 13.49 times. Its subscription on the third day stood as follows: 3.41 times for retail investors, 7.32 times for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) and 45.22 times for Non-Institutional Investors (NII).

Krystal Integrated Services IPO details: The issue was a mix of fresh issuance of shares worth ₹175 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 17.5 lakh shares worth ₹125.13 crore by promoter Krystal Family Holdings. The net proceeds of the IPO will be used by the company to meet its working capital requirements, purchase machinery and for general corporate purposes, it said.

The IPO opened on March 14 and closed on March 18 and its price band was fixed in the range of ₹680 to ₹715 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. For the issue, investors could bid for a minimum of 20 shares and in multiples thereof. Prasad Minesh Lad, Neeta Prasad Lad, Saily Prasad Lad, Shubham Prasad Lad, and Krystal Family Holdings Private Limited are the promoters of the company.