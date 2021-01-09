Last date for filing ITR is January 10. Here is how you can do it online
The income tax department has set January 10, 2021, the last date for furnishing of income tax return (ITR) by individual taxpayers for the financial year 2019-20. The first deadline for filing the returns was July 31, 2020, which was then extended to November 30, 2020, and it was again extended to December 31, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
ITR is a form used by the taxpayers to declare their taxable income, deductions as well as their tax payments according to the form applicability. When this form, which ranges from ITR 1 to ITR 7, is filled and submitted to the income tax department, the process is called income tax filing.
Here are six simple steps to fill your ITR online:
Step 1: Visit the income tax department website
Visit the income tax department portal (www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in) for filing returns online and register yourself using your Permanent Account Number (PAN), which will then be your user ID. If you have already registered yourself, then click on "Log in here" on the web portal.
Step 2: Portal login
After this, click on the "e-file" tab and or on "Income Tax Return" link. Select the assessment year, ITR form number, filing type as "Original/Revised Return", submission mode as "Prepare and Submit Online" and click on continue.
Step 3: Fill the details, compute the tax
Read the instructions carefully and fill the mandatory details as required. Calculate the tax payable and then proceed further.
Step 4: Preview the ITR form
Validate and confirm all the tabs of the ITR form after calculating the tax. Select the appropriate verification option in the "Taxes Paid and Verification" tab. After that, click on the "Preview and Submit" button.
Step 5: Verify your ITR
Verification can be done either through Aadhaar one-time password (OTP), electronic verification code (EVC) using pre-validated bank account details, Demat account details, bank ATM, or by sending a signed ITR-5 through normal or speed post to "Centralized Processing Center (CPC), Income Tax Department, Bengaluru". You have to choose any one method for verification.
Step 6: Submit the tax return
In the last step, enter the EVC/OTP received on your mobile number within a minute. If you need to verify your submitted ITR, go to "My Account > e- verify return" option by visiting income tax filing portal or by sending signed ITR-5 to CPC.
