Maharashtra: MSRTC bus fares rise by 14.95%

ANI |
Jan 25, 2025 01:53 PM IST

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation has increased bus fares by 14.95% effective Saturday, affecting all routes

A 14.95 per cent hike in fares of the buses operated by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) came into operation on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) implemented a 14.95 percent increase in bus prices.(Praful Gangurde /HT Photo)
On Saturday, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) implemented a 14.95 percent increase in bus prices.(Praful Gangurde /HT Photo)

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation on Friday approved the hike as per the formula determined by the Hakim Committee.

As a result of this hike, passengers travelling by MSRTC buses will have to pay more for their journeys. The fare increase will be applicable to all routes operated by MSRTC, which has a massive fleet of 15,000 buses. These buses transport around 55 lakh passengers daily, making it one of the largest bus networks in India.

Also read: Maharashtra blast: 8 killed, 7 injured in explosion at ordnance factory in Bhandara district

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) has approved a 3 increase in the base fare for both auto rickshaws and black-and-yellow taxis. This means auto-rickshaw fares will rise from 23 to 26, while taxi base fares will increase from 28 to 31 1.

Additionally, the fare for blue-and-silver AC cool cabs will also see an increase of 8, with the new fare for the first 1.5 kilometers being 48, up from the current 40.

It's worth noting that these new rates will only be applicable once the meters in all vehicles have been recalibrated to reflect the changes.

Meanwhile, the Western Railway has initiated a three-day jumbo block, which will take place on the 24th, 25th, and 26th of this month. The mega block commenced at 11 PM last night, with plans to extend until 8:30 AM each morning.

This block was taken for the construction of a bridge between Bandra and Mahim. Currently, Western Railway has resumed normal operations.

This will lead to repercussions on several long-distance trains, Train No. 20901, Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express, scheduled for January 25, 2025, will now depart at 06:15 hrs from Mumbai Central.

Also read: Mumbai: Western Railway's 3-day jumbo block begins | Check timing

Similarly, Train No. 22953, Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Gujarat Superfast Express, will be rescheduled to depart at 06:40 hrs on January 25, 2025. Train No. 12009, Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express, will depart at 06:30 hrs from Mumbai Central on the same date. Additionally, Train No. 09052, Bhusaval-Dadar Special, will short terminate at Borivali and remain partially cancelled between Borivali and Dadar on January 25, 2025, according to Western Railway social media platform X updates.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
