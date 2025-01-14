Makar Sankranti: Are banks closed today (January 14)? State-wise holiday list

Bank holiday today: Banks will remain closed on Tuesday, January 14, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Uttarayana Punyakala, Pongal, Maghe Sankranti, Magh Bihu, and Hazrat Ali's birthday. Bank Holiday Today: Makar Sankranti, Uttarayana Punyakala, Pongal, Maghe Sankranti, Magh Bihu and the Birthday of Hazrat Ali are the important occasions of January 14, 2025(HT Photo)

Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Kanpur, and Lucknow.

Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival which is celebrated across the country as the new agricultural cycle begins and winter ends.

Uttarayana

Uttarayana is a festival mainly celebrated in Gujarat, signifying the northward movement of the sun. The name “Uttarayana” comes from the Sanskrit terms "Uttaram" (north) and "Ayanam" (movement).

Pongal

Pongal is a four-day harvest festival celebrated in South India, particularly in Tamil Nadu, with devotees expressing their gratitude towards the sun, nature, and farm animals for the harvest.

Maghe Sankranti

Maghe Sankranti is another name for Makar Sankranti and is celebrated in places like Sikkim and Nepal, marking the harvest season.

Magh Bihu

Magh Bihu is the harvest festival of Assam, also known as Bhogali Bihu or Maghar Domahi.

Birthday of Hazrat Ali

Hazrat Ali is the fourth Caliph of Islam and the first Imam of Shia Islam. His birthday is on the 13th day of Rajab in the Islamic calendar, which is celebrated on January 14, 2025.

List of bank holidays in January 2025

January 2025 1 2 6 11 14 15 16 23 Agartala • Ahmedabad • Aizawl • • • Belapur Bengaluru • Bhopal Bhubaneswar • • Chandigarh • Chennai • • • • Dehradun Gangtok • • • Guwahati • Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh • Hyderabad - Telangana • Imphal • • Itanagar • • Jaipur Jammu Kanpur • Kochi Kohima • Kolkata • • Lucknow • Mumbai Nagpur New Delhi Panaji Patna Raipur Ranchi Shillong • Shimla Srinagar Thiruvananthapuram

Holiday Description Day New Year’s Day/Loosong/Namsoong 1 Loosong/Namsoong/New Year Celebration 2 Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday 6 Missionary Day/Imoinu Iratpa 11 Makar Sankranti/Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Magh Bihu/Birthday of Hazarat Ali 14 Thiruvalluvar Day 15 Uzhavar Thirunal 16 Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti 23

Source: RBI Website

It is best advised to contact your nearest bank branch in case there are any further confusions regarding bank holidays.

What banking services will be available on bank holidays?

While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (Usually for maintenance work).

All bank websites, banking apps, UPI, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise. You can even start a fixed deposit or a recurring deposit on such days digitally.