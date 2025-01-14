Menu Explore
Makar Sankranti: Are banks closed today (January 14)? State-wise holiday list

ByHT News Desk
Jan 14, 2025 09:37 AM IST

January 14 sees bank closures for Makar Sankranti and other festivals, but online banking continues.

Bank holiday today: Banks will remain closed on Tuesday, January 14, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Uttarayana Punyakala, Pongal, Maghe Sankranti, Magh Bihu, and Hazrat Ali's birthday.

Bank Holiday Today: Makar Sankranti, Uttarayana Punyakala, Pongal, Maghe Sankranti, Magh Bihu and the Birthday of Hazrat Ali are the important occasions of January 14, 2025(HT Photo)
Bank Holiday Today: Makar Sankranti, Uttarayana Punyakala, Pongal, Maghe Sankranti, Magh Bihu and the Birthday of Hazrat Ali are the important occasions of January 14, 2025(HT Photo)

Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Kanpur, and Lucknow.

Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival which is celebrated across the country as the new agricultural cycle begins and winter ends.

Uttarayana

Uttarayana is a festival mainly celebrated in Gujarat, signifying the northward movement of the sun. The name “Uttarayana” comes from the Sanskrit terms "Uttaram" (north) and "Ayanam" (movement).

Pongal

Pongal is a four-day harvest festival celebrated in South India, particularly in Tamil Nadu, with devotees expressing their gratitude towards the sun, nature, and farm animals for the harvest.

Maghe Sankranti

Maghe Sankranti is another name for Makar Sankranti and is celebrated in places like Sikkim and Nepal, marking the harvest season.

Magh Bihu

Magh Bihu is the harvest festival of Assam, also known as Bhogali Bihu or Maghar Domahi.

Birthday of Hazrat Ali

Hazrat Ali is the fourth Caliph of Islam and the first Imam of Shia Islam. His birthday is on the 13th day of Rajab in the Islamic calendar, which is celebrated on January 14, 2025.

List of bank holidays in January 2025

January 20251261114151623
Agartala
Ahmedabad
Aizawl
Belapur
Bengaluru
Bhopal
Bhubaneswar
Chandigarh
Chennai
Dehradun
Gangtok
Guwahati
Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh
Hyderabad - Telangana
Imphal
Itanagar
Jaipur
Jammu
Kanpur
Kochi
Kohima
Kolkata
Lucknow
Mumbai
Nagpur
New Delhi
Panaji
Patna
Raipur
Ranchi
Shillong
Shimla
Srinagar
Thiruvananthapuram
Holiday DescriptionDay
New Year’s Day/Loosong/Namsoong1
Loosong/Namsoong/New Year Celebration2
Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday6
Missionary Day/Imoinu Iratpa11
Makar Sankranti/Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Magh Bihu/Birthday of Hazarat Ali14
Thiruvalluvar Day15
Uzhavar Thirunal16
Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti23

Source: RBI Website

It is best advised to contact your nearest bank branch in case there are any further confusions regarding bank holidays.

What banking services will be available on bank holidays?

While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (Usually for maintenance work).

All bank websites, banking apps, UPI, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise. You can even start a fixed deposit or a recurring deposit on such days digitally.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On