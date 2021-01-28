IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Markets tank as bears dig in, FIIs rush out
The BSE Sensex fell 937.66 points, or 1.94%, to 47,409.93. The National Stock Exchange’s broader Nifty index shed 1.91% to 13,967.50.(Bloomberg )
The BSE Sensex fell 937.66 points, or 1.94%, to 47,409.93. The National Stock Exchange’s broader Nifty index shed 1.91% to 13,967.50.(Bloomberg )
business

Markets tank as bears dig in, FIIs rush out

  • Concerns around elevated valuations of stocks may have also triggered the fall, analysts said.
READ FULL STORY
By Nasrin Sultana, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:51 AM IST

Indian stocks plunged after hitting a record high last week, with the benchmark indices losing nearly 5% in the past four trading sessions. Benchmark indices lost 2% on Wednesday to end trading at the lowest level in nearly a month as the approaching budget left investors increasingly nervous.


Concerns around elevated valuations of stocks may have also triggered the fall, analysts said.

The BSE Sensex fell 937.66 points, or 1.94%, to 47,409.93. The National Stock Exchange’s broader Nifty index shed 1.91% to 13,967.50. The sell-off in Indian markets is largely due to caution ahead of the Union budget and as foreign portfolio investors turned sellers after being net buyers for the past 3-4 months, said Pankaj Pandey, head of research at ICICI Direct. However, he said the decline is healthy and is an interim consolidation phase before the markets begin the next leg of the rally. “We continue to remain upbeat on Indian equities in the medium term, given the resilient economic and corporate recovery,” Pandey said. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed on Wednesday. The Nikkei index in Japan rose 0.31%; the Topix in Taiwan gained 0.65%; South Korea’s Kospi closed 0.57% lower while the mainland Chinese Shanghai Composite rose 0.11%.

The US Federal Reserve is due to announce results of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday night. Analysts expect the Fed to stick to its dovish tone to support the economic recovery, while the central bank’s outlook will set the direction for FII flows into equities. After a robust rally in 2020, Indian markets have turned negative this year following the sharp sell-off in the past few sessions. In both rupee and dollar terms, the Sensex is down about 1% in 2021 so far while MSCI Emerging Markets index is up 7% and MSCI World has gained over 2% in the period.

However, analysts said the market correction is short-term and profit-booking by investors is temporary.

“Markets are looking oversold from a short-term perspective and could see some bounce-back in the next couple of days. Such corrections are healthy for markets, and we remain constructive on equities from the medium term outlook,” said Gaurav Dua, head of capital market strategy and investments at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sensex bse sensex nse nifty50
app
Close
e-paper
The development marks a distinct shift in the telecom operator’s strategy, announced soon after the Supreme Court (SC) in September extended a deadline to repay outstanding regulatory dues in a staggered manner.(Reuters)
The development marks a distinct shift in the telecom operator’s strategy, announced soon after the Supreme Court (SC) in September extended a deadline to repay outstanding regulatory dues in a staggered manner.(Reuters)
business

Vodafone Idea plans QIP, shelves debt fundraising

By , Livemint, Mumbai/new Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:21 AM IST
  • Change in investor sentiment, company’s prospects said to be behind move.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BSE Sensex fell 937.66 points, or 1.94%, to 47,409.93. The National Stock Exchange’s broader Nifty index shed 1.91% to 13,967.50.(Bloomberg )
The BSE Sensex fell 937.66 points, or 1.94%, to 47,409.93. The National Stock Exchange’s broader Nifty index shed 1.91% to 13,967.50.(Bloomberg )
business

Markets tank as bears dig in, FIIs rush out

By Nasrin Sultana, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:51 AM IST
  • Concerns around elevated valuations of stocks may have also triggered the fall, analysts said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Family members of a migrant labourer on foot walking from Delhi to their native place spotted on Delhi-Kolkata NH 2, during the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, in Dhanbad. (Chandan Paul/Hindustan Times)
Family members of a migrant labourer on foot walking from Delhi to their native place spotted on Delhi-Kolkata NH 2, during the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, in Dhanbad. (Chandan Paul/Hindustan Times)
business

The poorest have been worst hit by pandemic

By , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:45 AM IST
  • Azim Premji University carried out a lockdown survey in April and May of 4,942 workers. Six months later (September-November), we revisited the same workers and managed to interview 2,778 of them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As per the RBI Act, 1934, the Centre, in consultation with RBI, has to finalize the inflation target for the next five years starting 1 April and also get it passed by Parliament. ( Ramesh Pathania/Mint Archives)
As per the RBI Act, 1934, the Centre, in consultation with RBI, has to finalize the inflation target for the next five years starting 1 April and also get it passed by Parliament. ( Ramesh Pathania/Mint Archives)
budget

Govt mulls 5% inflation goal to give RBI room to trim rates

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:18 AM IST
  • The proposal will be announced along with other fiscal measures in the Budget for FY22 aimed at reviving growth, two persons aware of the development said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gopinath, in response to a question on the new farm laws, said: “These particular farm laws were in the area of marketing."(File photo)
Gopinath, in response to a question on the new farm laws, said: “These particular farm laws were in the area of marketing."(File photo)
business

India’s new agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:24 PM IST
There are multiple areas where the reforms are needed, including infrastructure, the Chief Economist of the Washington-based global financial institution said on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A total of 56.01 per cent children were found to have no access to smartphones, the study said.(Unsplash)
A total of 56.01 per cent children were found to have no access to smartphones, the study said.(Unsplash)
business

Chinese smartphone brands expanded India market share in 2020: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:25 PM IST
Chinese brands commanded 75% of India's smartphone market last year, up from 71% in 2019 and the highest since at least 2014.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Goyal said that the strong growth of startups could transform India from a screwdriver economy to technology-driven economy.(PTI File Photo)
Goyal said that the strong growth of startups could transform India from a screwdriver economy to technology-driven economy.(PTI File Photo)
business

Business should dedicate portion of their wealth to fund startups: Goyal

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:07 PM IST
He suggested that business persons can come together and pool their resources, "may be an initial 10,000 crore fund," which is domestically driven and professionally managed, with no role of government in it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FDI is a major driver of economic growth and an important source of non-debt finance for the economic development of India.(Reuters)
FDI is a major driver of economic growth and an important source of non-debt finance for the economic development of India.(Reuters)
business

FDI into India up 37 percent to USD 43.85 billion during April-November 2020

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:32 PM IST
Total FDI inflows during the eight-month period of the current fiscal grew by 22 per cent to USD 58.37 billion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the four straight sessions, the benchmark has fallen by 2,382.19 points or 4.78 per cent.(PTI)
In the four straight sessions, the benchmark has fallen by 2,382.19 points or 4.78 per cent.(PTI)
business

Investors' wealth plunge over 8 lakh crore in 4 days

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:25 PM IST
In the broader market, the smallcap and midcap indices fell up to 1.38 per cent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,81,336 crore to more than 1.74 crore taxpayers between 1st April, 2020 to 25th January, 2021,” the department tweeted. (Representative Image)(Mint Photo)
“CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,81,336 crore to more than 1.74 crore taxpayers between 1st April, 2020 to 25th January, 2021,” the department tweeted. (Representative Image)(Mint Photo)
business

Income Tax refunds worth 1.81 lakh cr issued so far in FY21

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Of this, personal income tax refunds of 62,231 crore have been issued to over 1.71 crore taxpayers and corporate tax refunds of 1.19 lakh crore have been issued in 2.12 lakh cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indigo Paints is the fifth-largest company in the paint industry in terms of the revenue from operations for fiscal year 2020.(iStock)
Indigo Paints is the fifth-largest company in the paint industry in terms of the revenue from operations for fiscal year 2020.(iStock)
business

Indigo Paints IPO allotment to be announced on January 28

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:17 PM IST
The IPO which is worth 1170 crore included fresh issue of shares worth 300 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 58.40 lakh equity shares by private equity firm Sequoia Capital and promoter Hemant Jalan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man wearing a protective mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, stands in front of an electric board showing Nikkei index outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon(REUTERS)
A man wearing a protective mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, stands in front of an electric board showing Nikkei index outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon(REUTERS)
business

World shares turn lower on pandemic concerns, ahead of Fed

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:04 PM IST
Markets have meandered since last week as investors weighed solid corporate earnings results against renewed worries that troubles with Covid-19 vaccine rollouts and the spread of new variants of coronavirus might delay a recovery from the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Bombay HC has ruled that private entities such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram should not carry political ads 48 hours before voting in general elections.(Reuters File /)
The Bombay HC has ruled that private entities such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram should not carry political ads 48 hours before voting in general elections.(Reuters File /)
business

Facebook investors shrug off election woes, look for 'social commerce' payday

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:48 PM IST
The world's biggest social media company is poised to reap a windfall from that gambit, analysts say, bolstered by a return in ad growth rates to pre-Covid levels and a holiday shopping boost from its new "social commerce" features.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A customer hands Indian currency notes to an attendant at a fuel station in Mumbai, India.(Reuters)
A customer hands Indian currency notes to an attendant at a fuel station in Mumbai, India.(Reuters)
business

Rupee settles 2 paise higher at 72.92 against US dollar

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:35 PM IST
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.25 per cent to 90.39.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The benchmark S&amp;P BSE Sensex gained 0.6% to 49,177.99 by 0353 GMT.(Mint file photo)
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.6% to 49,177.99 by 0353 GMT.(Mint file photo)
business

Indices close in red: Sensex falls 937 points, Nifty below 14,000

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:22 PM IST
Sensex sheds 937 points; Nifty ends below 14,000 dragged by banks, metal stocks
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP