Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maruti Suzuki's vehicle dispatches from factories grew 6% in January

PTI |
Feb 01, 2025 02:52 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker had dispatched a total of 1,99,364 units in January 2024.

Maruti Suzuki India on Saturday said dispatches from factories rose 6 per cent year-on-year to 2,12,251 units in January.

Corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi, India.(Reuters)
Corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi, India.(Reuters)

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki cars to be costlier by up to 32,500 from Feb 1. Here's why

The country's largest carmaker had dispatched a total of 1,99,364 units in January 2024.

Total domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 1,73,599 units last month against 1,66,802 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 4.07 per cent, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Sales of Alto and S-Presso declined to 14,247 units last month compared to 15,849 units during the corresponding month of the preceding year.

Also Read: Hoshiarpur tragedy: 3 of family killed as car, truck collide

Compact car dispatches, including models like Baleno and Swift, rose to 82,241 units last month from 76,533 vehicles in January 2024.

Utility vehicle sales grew to 65,093 units last month over 62,038 units in the year-ago period.

Exports grew to 27,100 units last month against 23,921 units a year ago.

Also Read: Ludhiana: Farmer robbed of car, 4th case in city in a month

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On