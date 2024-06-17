 Mcap of 5 of top-10 most valued firms jumps ₹85,582 crore; LIC biggest gainer - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
Mcap of 5 of top-10 most valued firms jumps 85,582 crore; LIC biggest gainer

PTI |
Jun 17, 2024 08:53 AM IST

The valuation of LIC jumped ₹46,425.48 crore to ₹6,74,877.25 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

Five of the top-10 most valued firms together added 85,582.21 crore in market valuation last week, with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) emerging as the biggest gainer, in-line with positive trend in equities.

An exterior view of Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) headquarters, in Mumbai.(Reuters)
An exterior view of Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) headquarters, in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Last week, BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 299.41 points or 0.39 per cent. The 30-share barometer hit its all-time high of 77,145.46 on June 13.

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and LIC were the gainers, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and ITC faced erosion from their market valuation. The five firms together lost 84,704.81 crore from market valuation.

The valuation of LIC jumped 46,425.48 crore to 6,74,877.25 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank rallied 18,639.61 crore to 12,14,965.13 crore.

Reliance Industries added 10,216.41 crore, taking its valuation to 19,98,957.88 crore.

The mcap of State Bank of India climbed 9,192.35 crore to 7,49,845.89 crore and that of Bharti Airtel went up by 1,108.36 crore to 8,11,524.37 crore.

However, the valuation of Hindustan Unilever dropped by 22,885.02 crore to 5,82,522.41 crore.

The mcap of TCS tumbled 22,052.24 crore to 13,86,433.05 crore and that of Infosys eroded by 18,600.5 crore to 6,18,030.37 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation declined by 11,179.27 crore to 7,77,795.90 crore and that of ITC went lower by 9,987.78 crore to 5,38,216.34 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm in the pack of top-10 companies, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, LIC, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

News / Business / Mcap of 5 of top-10 most valued firms jumps 85,582 crore; LIC biggest gainer
