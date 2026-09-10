Mint Money app launch today: Credit score checks, personal loans, credit cards and more
Mint Money, a personal finance app, offers users a digital platform to check their credit score, discover personal loan options and find suitable credit cards.
Managing your credit and borrowing needs is about to get simpler.
Mint Money, a personal finance app, launches today at 1 pm in partnership with NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India. It offers users a single platform to check their credit score, discover personal loan options, and find credit cards suited to their financial profile.
Available exclusively for iPhone, Mint Money offers free credit-score checks and personalised insights to help users understand and improve their credit health.
Check your credit score in minutes
Users can check their credit/CIBIL score for free and get easy-to-understand insights into their credit profile. The app also provides personalised tips for users looking to improve their credit score.
Discover personal loans
Mint Money helps users discover personal loan options based on their credit profile and creditworthiness.
Users can explore loan offers with:
Loan amounts from ₹5,000 to ₹20 lakh
Tenures of 6 to 60 months
APRs ranging from 10.5% to 36%, depending on the credit profile
Interest rates starting at 11% p.a.
Processing fees of up to 1.5%-5% of the loan amount
Digital processing with no collateral
The platform says eligible users can discover loans of up to ₹5 lakh in as little as five minutes, subject to lender approval and eligibility.
Mint Money also features a personal loan interest and EMI calculator, allowing users to estimate repayment costs before applying.
Find a credit card that fits
The app also recommends credit cards based on users’ credit profiles and needs. Users can explore options with potentially higher approval chances, beginner-friendly cards and cards designed to help build or improve credit.
One platform for smarter credit decisions
From checking a CIBIL score to exploring personal loans and comparing credit cards, Mint Money aims to make everyday financial decisions simpler through one digital platform.
Mint Money launches today at 1 pm on iPhone.
Important disclosure: Mint Money is a digital platform that facilitates loans through lending partners. Its listed lending partners include Akara Capital Advisors Private Limited (Stashfin), Aditya Birla Finance Limited, Si Creva Capital Services Private Limited (Kissht), Credit Saison India Private Limited (Credit Saison), SMFG India Credit Company Limited (SMFG), and EarlySalary Services Private Limited (Fibe). Loan approval, interest rates, fees and other terms are subject to the respective lender's eligibility criteria and terms.
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