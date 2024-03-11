 Mumbai coastal road ‘open’ to public: How much it cost, savings it will bring - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Mumbai coastal road ‘open’ to public: How much it cost, savings it will bring and other benefits to commuters

Mumbai coastal road ‘open’ to public: How much it cost, savings it will bring and other benefits to commuters

ByHT News Desk
Mar 11, 2024 01:03 PM IST

Mumbai coastal road: Motorists can enter the coastal road from Worli Seaface, Haji Ali interchange and Amarson's interchange points. Check all details here

Mumbai coastal road: Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated south-bound corridor of Mumbai's coastal road- Phase 1 of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project. The road stretches from Worli to Marine Drive in South Mumbai. In the first phase, a 10.5-kilometer-long stretch will be opened for traffic, an official said as per news agency PTI. Motorists can enter the coastal road from Worli Seaface, Haji Ali interchange and Amarson's interchange points. They can exit at Marine Lines.

Mumbai coastal road: A view of Mumbai Coastal Road project in Mumbai.
Mumbai coastal road: A view of Mumbai Coastal Road project in Mumbai.

Mumbai Traffic Police wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter), “The maximum speed limit on Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg (Coastal Road) will be 80kmph, while in the tunnel it will be 60kmph and during turning & entry-exit points it will be 40kmph."

Mumbai coastal road: Entry and access points

The coastal road offers access through various entry and exit points along its route. Commuters can enter from Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction, Rajani Patel Junction and Amarsons Garden. The last serves as an entry and exit point.

Mumbai traffic police said, “The mentioned vehicles as well as pedestrians are prohibited from entering Dharmaveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg (Coastal Road). Citizens are requested to take note of this."

Mumbai coastal road: Cost and benefits for commuters

The projected cost of the Mumbai Coastal Road whose construction began on October 13, 2018 was at 12,721 crore. Along the route, a sprawling central park which will cover an area of 320 acres, ‘Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road’, has also been developed with the aim of improving the city's landscape.

