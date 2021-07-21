Netflix to add video games as subscriber growth slows

American video streaming platform Netflix is seeing enthusiasm for over-the-top (OTT) content wear off as several parts of the world relax restrictions put in place to contain Covid. The company added only 1.5 million paid memberships globally in the June quarter. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, parts of which continue to be impacted, represented about two-thirds of its paid net adds in the period at 1.02 million. The firm had added 3.98 million paid subscriptions in the March quarter with 1.36 million of these coming from the APAC region.

On Tuesday, the Netflix announced it will offer video games in its subscription plans at no extra cost, but didn’t say when that service will launch or the games it will be developing.

“The reason we’re doing them is to help the subscription service grow and be more important in people’s lives,” Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings said.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)