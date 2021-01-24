NIIF makes equity investment of less than ₹5,000 cr in 5 yrs
- According to sources, NIIF has made an equity investment of ₹4,689 crore, while the co-investment by its partners stood at about ₹7,053 crore at the end of September 2020. The quasi-sovereign wealth fund's total equity investment along with partners stood at ₹11,742 crore as of September 2020.
The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) in its five years of existence has made an equity investment of less than ₹5,000 crore in infrastructure projects, sources said.
The ₹40,000-crore NIIF was set up in December 2015 as an institution for enhancing infrastructure financing by investing in greenfield (new), brownfield (existing) and stalled projects.
According to sources, NIIF has made an equity investment of ₹4,689 crore, while the co-investment by its partners stood at about ₹7,053 crore at the end of September 2020.
The quasi-sovereign wealth fund's total equity investment along with partners stood at ₹11,742 crore as of September 2020.
At the same time, the long-term debt investment was at ₹7,935 crore, taking aggregate investment to the tune of ₹19,677 crore.
Set up as Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), the NIIF currently manages three funds with distinct strategies — Master Fund, Fund of Funds, and Strategic Opportunities Fund. NIIF's total assets under management (AUM) is at over USD 4.4 billion across the three funds, as per the latest factsheet provided by the NIIF.
As far as the road sector is concerned, NIIF has taken the brownfield route to enter the segment following acquisition of Essel Devanahalli Tollway and Essel Dichpally Tollway last year. The acquisition was done through NIIF Master Fund.
In November 2020, the Union Cabinet approved proposal for an equity infusion of ₹6,000 crore by the government in NIIF Debt Platform sponsored by the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), comprising of Aseem Infrastructure Finance Limited (AIFL) and NIIF Infrastructure Finance Limited (NIIF-IFL).
Of the total amount, only ₹2,000 crore would be allocated during the current year 2020-21, while the remaining amount in the next fiscal.
However, in view of the unprecedented financial situation and availability of limited fiscal space due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, the proposed amount may be disbursed only if there is readiness and demand for debt raising, the official statement had said.
NIIF will take all necessary steps to use the equity investments from domestic and global pension funds and sovereign wealth funds expeditiously.
The proposal to invest ₹6,000 crore as equity into NIIF is part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on November 12, 2020.
The NIIF Strategic Opportunities Fund has set up a debt platform comprising an NBFC Infra Debt Fund and an NBFC Infra Finance Company. NIIF through its Strategic Opportunities Fund (NIIF SOF) owns a majority position in both the companies and has already invested ₹1,899 crore across the platform.
The Strategic Opportunities Fund (SOF fund) through which the NIIF investment has been made will continue to support the two companies apart from investing in other suitable investment opportunities, it had said.
The current proposal seeks Government of India's investment directly to further scale the potential and impact of the two entities in the infrastructure debt financing space.
"This will also support the efforts of the platform to raise international equity.
"With the fresh infusion of equity by the government, besides the equity already infused by NIIF SOF and potential equity participation from the private sector, the debt platform is expected to raise enough resources to extend a debt support of ₹1,10,000 crore to projects by 2025," it had said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stove Kraft IPO to open tomorrow: What you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leaders of Covid-19 vaccine rollout deliver world-beating market gains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Diamond trade is roaring back thanks to stuck-at-home shoppers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FPIs remain net buyers at ₹18,456 crore in January so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mcap of 4 of top-10 valued firms jumps over ₹1.15 lakh crore; RIL biggest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Markets may remain volatile in holiday-shortened week: Analysts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mukesh Ambani is world’s 11th richest billionaire. Check who else is on the list
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fee waiver, road tax discount key features of Centre’s draft scrappage policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK PM Boris Johnson presses US Prez Joe Biden for new trade deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s domestic aviation operations nearing pre-pandemic levels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil industry reels as Joe Biden targets fossil fuels in first days
- Officials are worried that technical permitting decisions are being placed in the hands of political appointees, rather than expert regulators in the field. And they’re concerned permits -- or simply changes to them -- will be delayed for existing drilling operations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IT giants Apple, Google welcome Joe Biden's new immigration reforms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC Bank fraud: ED arrests Viva group MD, consultant
- ED's money laundering probe in the PMC Bank case began after the Mumbai police registered a criminal case in September 2019 against HDIL, its promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan among others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold prices start the week at ₹48,332 per 10 gram, fall to ₹48,861
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel prices surge once more. Check what people will have to pay in major cities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox