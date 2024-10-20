Nine IPOs worth 11,000 crore to hit Dalal Street this week, Hyundai Motor India to get listed

Nine initial public offerings (IPO) collectively worth ₹10,985 crore are to hit the market during the coming week from October 21, 2024, according to a Moneycontrol report which added that this includes both mainboard and SME IPOs. Three companies including Hyundai Motor India, are also scheduled for listing this week(File Photo)

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed at 81,224.75, which is a gain of 0.27% or 218.14 points, and the NSE Nifty closed at 24,854.05, a gain of 0.42% or 104.20 points after last week's trading session ended on Friday, October 18, 2024.

What are the IPOs scheduled for the coming week?

Mainboard IPOs

Waaree Energies

The ₹4,321 crore IPO of the solar photovoltaic modules maker which competes with listed peers including Premier Energies and Websol Energy will open up for subscription on Monday, October 21, 2024 and close on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

Price band will be between ₹1,427-1,503 per share and it will consist of a fresh issue of ₹3,600 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 48 lakh shares worth ₹721.44 crore

Deepak Builders & Engineers India

The ₹260 crore IPO of the construction company will be between October 21 and October 23 with a price band of ₹192-203 per share.

It will consist of a fresh issue of 1.07 crore equity shares worth ₹217.21 crore and an offer-for-sale of 21.1 lakh shares worth ₹42.83 crore.

Godavari Biorefineries

The ethanol-based chemicals company operating a biorefinery with a 570 kilo liters per day capacity will open its ₹555 crore IPO between Ocotber 23 to 25, consisting of a ₹325 crore fresh issue and an offer-for-sale of 65.26 lakh shares worth ₹229.75 crore with a price band of ₹334-352 per share.

Afcons Infrastructure

The Shapoorji Pallonji group-owned Afcons Infrastructure will open its ₹5,430-crore IPO on October 25, with the price band to be announced on October 21.

The infrastructure and engineering construction company's IPO will include a ₹1,250 crore fresh issue, and a ₹4,180 crore offer-for-sale.

SME IPOs

Premium Plast

The automotive and industrial plastic parts and packaging components maker's ₹26 crore IPO will be between October 21-23 with a price range of ₹46-49 per share, consisting of an entirely fresh issue of 53.46 lakh equity shares.

Danish Power

Danish Power which manufactures transformers will have the largest SME share sale which will be between October 22-24, consisting solely of a fresh issue of 52.08 lakh shares in the price band of ₹360-380 per share.

United Heat Transfer

The Maharashtra-based heat exchangers, pressure vessels, and process flow skids manufacturer's ₹30 crore IPO will be between October 22-24 with a price band of ₹56-59 per share.

OBSC Perfection

The precision metal components manufacturer's ₹66 crore IPO will be between October 22-24 with a price range for the initial share sale being between ₹95-100 per share.

Usha Financial Services

The non-banking finance company's ₹98.45 crore IPO of 58.6 lakh shares will have a price range of ₹160-168 per share, and will be between October 24-28.

What are the listings scheduled this week?

Hyundai Motor India Limited will be listing on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 after its ₹27,870 crore IPO, which got subscribed mainly by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) who oversubscribed their reserved portion nearly seven times. The portions for retail and non-institutional investors were undersubscribed.

Lakshya Powertech will list on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 and Freshara Agro Exports will list on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

