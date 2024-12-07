Nothing Gallery app leaked ahead of OS 3.0 launch: Report | Check details

The Nothing Gallery app was leaked before the launch of Nothing's OS 3.0, providing a glimpse of features that the Carl Pei-led company is likely to come with. The Photos view as seen in the leaked images (Courtesy: Livemint)

A report in Android Authority claimed that the Nothing Gallery app would allow users to choose which folders to keep in the Photos view, described as a “giant universal feed of images."

With an image preview bar, located at the bottom, users can scroll through other photos, while another toolbar, also at the bottom, lets you mark an image as a “Favorite”, share and delete it, and access more options through a three-dot menu button.

The menu button has further options, which help avoid cluttering the toolbar with buttons used less often.

Meanwhile, while viewing videos, the toolbar, the second one at the bottom, also gets a play/pause button and a volume control button.

There is also an Albums view, where people would be able to filter down to a specific folder only. New folders/albums can be created here and there is a folder for recently-deleted files. With a Search view, you can search through all the images.

However, despite an earlier announcement by Nothing, the website could not locate any artificial intelligence (AI) features within the Gallery app.

The announcement by the London-based company had stated, “Gallery will include in the future: AI image categorisation, more natural language search, and more AI features like AI Upscaling and Super Resolution and AI Image Generation.”

It is to be noted that the Gallery app is currently in beta, which means that the missing features are likely to be installed in the future.