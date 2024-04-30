Nothing Phone 2a Blue launched! Check price, offers, sale date, and more

Nothing's Carl Pei is never shy of taking risks, experimenting and innovating. In his latest move, Pei has marked another step in Nothing's journey of innovation and design experimentation. The company has unveiled the latest offering from his startup, Nothing, in India – the Nothing Phone 2a in a vibrant Blue hue. Building anticipation through social media teasers, the smartphone has now made its official debut. Departing from its traditional Black and White palette, Nothing has been exploring new color options, as seen with its recent release of the eye-catching Yellow Nothing Ear (a) earbuds. Following its original launch on March 12, the Phone 2a is now available in this fresh Blue shade. Nothing Phone 2a Blue has been launched in India.(Nothing)

The all-new Nothing Phone 2a Blue version is hitting the shelves for the first time on May 2nd, starting at noon in India on Flipkart. Even though its regular price stays at Rs. 25999, you can snag it for just Rs. 19999 with all the cool deals included. Plus, if you use Flipkart Axis Bank for payment, you'll get an extra 5% cashback.

In its tweet on the occasion of the launch, this is what Nothing posted, “Phone (2a) Blue | Designed for India. First ever live sale. Starting INR 19,999* Day one offer. Shop live on Flipkart, 2 May, 12 PM. With exciting giveaways.”

It's worth mentioning that in the Blue edition, the changes are only on the outside – there aren't any special features unique to India or anything like that.

During the sale, Nothing plans to give away some awesome prizes, including their newest audio gadgets.

Nothing Phone 2a specs

* Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5.5

* 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 30Hz to 120Hz

* Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

* Octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC with up to 12GB of RAM.