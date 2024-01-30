 Nova Agritech IPO allotment date likely today: How to check allotment status - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Nova Agritech IPO allotment date likely today: How to check allotment status

Nova Agritech IPO allotment date likely today: How to check allotment status

ByHT News Desk
Jan 30, 2024 08:50 AM IST

Nova Agritech IPO: Applicants can check Nova Agritech IPO allotment status online at the BSE website. Details here

Nova Agritech IPO allotment date is most likely today after the issue received a strong response from investors. The public issue was booked over 109 times in three days of bidding. Following the announcement of Nova Agritech IPO allotment status, an applicant can check one's application status online by logging in at the BSE website or the website of its official registrar — Bigshare Services Private Limited.

Nova Agritech IPO: Details on allotment status and the IPO here.
Nova Agritech IPO allotment links

Applicants can check Nova Agritech IPO allotment status online at the BSE website here: bseindia.com.

Applicants can also check the allotment status at the Bigshare Services Private Limited website here: bigshareonline.com.

You can also log in at the direct BSE link: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or Bigshare Services link: ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html to check Nova Agritech IPO allotment status online.

Checking on BSE for Nova AgriTech IPO allotment status

  1. Login at BSE link: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
  2. Select 'equity' in the issue type
  3. Write Application Number or PAN Number
  4. Click on 'I'm not a robot'
  5. Click on 'Search' button

You will then be able to see your Nova AgriTech IPO allotment status.

Checking on Bigshare for Nova AgriTech IPO allotment status

  1. Login at direct Bigshare Services website: ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html
  2. Select 'Nova AgriTech IPO'
  3. Select 'Application Number', 'Demat Account' or PAN
  4. Enter captcha
  5. Click on the 'submit' option

Your Nova AgriTech IPO allotment status can then be seen.

