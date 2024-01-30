Nova Agritech IPO allotment date likely today: How to check allotment status
Nova Agritech IPO: Applicants can check Nova Agritech IPO allotment status online at the BSE website. Details here
Nova Agritech IPO allotment date is most likely today after the issue received a strong response from investors. The public issue was booked over 109 times in three days of bidding. Following the announcement of Nova Agritech IPO allotment status, an applicant can check one's application status online by logging in at the BSE website or the website of its official registrar — Bigshare Services Private Limited.
Nova Agritech IPO allotment links
Applicants can check Nova Agritech IPO allotment status online at the BSE website here: bseindia.com.
Applicants can also check the allotment status at the Bigshare Services Private Limited website here: bigshareonline.com.
Read more: Reliance Share Price today: What to expect after record high
You can also log in at the direct BSE link: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or Bigshare Services link: ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html to check Nova Agritech IPO allotment status online.
Checking on BSE for Nova AgriTech IPO allotment status
- Login at BSE link: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
- Select 'equity' in the issue type
- Write Application Number or PAN Number
- Click on 'I'm not a robot'
- Click on 'Search' button
You will then be able to see your Nova AgriTech IPO allotment status.
Checking on Bigshare for Nova AgriTech IPO allotment status
- Login at direct Bigshare Services website: ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html
- Select 'Nova AgriTech IPO'
- Select 'Application Number', 'Demat Account' or PAN
- Enter captcha
- Click on the 'submit' option
Your Nova AgriTech IPO allotment status can then be seen.
Stay informed on Budget 2024 and Business NewsBudget 2024 Livealong withGold Rates Today, India News Updates other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs