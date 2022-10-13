Now, check passbook online for Post Office Savings Bank account. Details here

The Union government has launched a facility with which citizens who have accounts under the Post Office Savings Bank schemes will be able to access their account passbook online. The e-passbook facility was launched by Union minister Devusinh Chauhan on Wednesday.

“The Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji stresses that Technology should be used to deliver quick and transparent citizen-centric services. In line with this vision, launched ‘e-passbook facility’ for Post Office Savings Bank (POSB) schemes today,” tweeted Chauhan, the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Communication.

The arrival of this option means that POSB schemes are more digitised, as account holders will now be able to find out their transaction history for any period as per their wish. Earlier, transaction history was restricted only to a mini statement. Also, customers, if they want, will not have to visit the post office physically.

Here's how to access your passbook online with the e-passbook:

(1.) Open the Post Office app on your smartphone and sign in.

(2.) Go to ‘Mobile Banking,’ enter account credentials, and click ‘Go.’

(3.) You will be redirected to the dashboard of your account; here, click on ‘Statement’ under ‘Balance and Statement.’

(4.) Now, you will see ‘Account Statement’ and ‘Mini Statement’; select latter.

(5.) Choose the period for which you want to see the statement.

(6.) Download it and save for future references.

