Ola Electric announces Holi flash sale, with discounts up to 26,750 on the S1 Air

ByHT News Desk
Mar 13, 2025 04:14 PM IST

Ola Electric's flash sale began on March 13 and ends on March 17.

Ola Electric has announced a limited-time Holi flash sale offers for its S1 range of electric scooters.

Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal and design head Kripa Ananthan reveals the Gen 3 electric scooter range
Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal and design head Kripa Ananthan reveals the Gen 3 electric scooter range

Under this, customers can avail discounts of up to 26,750 on the S1 Air and 22,000 on the S1 X+ (Gen 2), with the models now starting at 89,999, and 82,999, respectively.

This flash sale began on March 13 and ends on March 17.

Ola is also offering discounts of up to 25,000 on the rest of its S1 range, including all the scooters from its latest S1 Gen 3 range.

As a result, the price range for the products will be between 69,999 and 1,79,999 after the discount.

Apart from this, Ola is also offering benefits worth up to 10,500.

This means that new buyers of S1 Gen 2 scooters can avail 1 year of free Move OS+ worth 2,999, as well as an extended warranty worth 14,999 at just 7,499.

Ola's Gen 3 portfolio comprises the flagship S1 Pro+ 5.3kWh and 4kWh priced at 1,85,000, and 1,59,999, respectively.

The S1 Pro, which is available in 4kWh and 3kWh battery options, is priced at 1,54,999 and 1,29,999, respectively.

The S1 X range is priced at 89,999 for 2kWh, 1,02,999 for 3kWh, and 1,19,999 for 4kWh, with S1 X+ available with the 4kWh battery and priced at 1,24,999.

The company also continues to retail its Gen 2 scooters with the S1 Pro, S1 X (2kWh, 3kWh, and 4kWh) starting at 1,49,999, 84,999, 97,999, and 1,14,999, respectively,

This comes on the backdrop of the company announcing just a day earlier that its cost-cutting program would be saving it 90 crore monthly and allowing it to achieve an EBITDA break-even for the first quarter of 2025-26.

The plan, dubbed the Network Transformation and Opex Reduction Program, included shutting regional warehouses and shipping vehicles, spare parts and accessories from the factory directly to stores, as well as automating registrations and other processes.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
