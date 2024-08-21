Ola Electric emerges as one of India’s most successful IPOs. Here's why

Ola Electric Mobility is emerging as one of India’s most successful large IPOs. Its shares have surged 80% from the offer price, giving the company a market value of more than $7 billion. This valuation is what Ola’s founder had initially sought before facing investor pushback. Despite being India’s top e-scooter maker, it remains unprofitable. Yet, the growing adoption of EVs, combined with the monster rallies in new-age tech firms such as Zomato and PB Fintech, continues to fuel investor frenzy in Ola’s shares. Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Cabs, and founder of Ola Electric, speaks during a press conference ahead of the company's IPO launch in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Zomato shrugs off Antfin’s share sale, closes higher

Nothing seems to faze the rally in India’s largest food delivery company Zomato. Antfin’s $569 million secondary market sale found eager buyers, with the stock finishing the day in the green. That underscores the strong demand for the consumer tech giant, which is finally living up to the hype that surrounded its IPO three years ago. What’s next for the Bengaluru-based firm? Closing the market value gap with the US-based delivery giant DoorDash Inc., which has a $25 billion lead on it.

Bull run continues for stock market-linked companies

The surge in shares of companies tied to the stock market shows that the bullish fervor remains strong. From stock brokers like Angel One and ICICI Securities to money manager UTI Asset Management, these companies were among the most sought after on Tuesday and are likely to remain in demand in the coming days. Strong data on investor participation, from mutual fund flows to trading accounts, point to further earnings upside.

The only concern is valuation, which may deter those who care about it.