Ola Electric launches Roadster X and X+ electric motorcycles: Price, specs, features

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd has launched its new Roadster X and Roadster X+ electric motorcycles on Wednesday. Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal and head designer Kripa Ananthan unveiled the new Ola Electric motorcycles

This comes after the company unveiled its latest Gen 3 S1 electric scooter range on January 31.

The new Roadster X comes with 2.5, 3.5, and 4.5 kWh battery options, while the Roadster X+ comes with 4.5 and 9.1 kWh battery options.

The motorcycles come with a 4.3-inch colour LED screen. They get all LED lamps, an integrated Motorcycle Control Unit (MCU), Ola's RideOS 5, single-channel brake-by-wire ABS, cruise control, and even a reverse mode.

The X has a top speed of 118 kph and a range of 252 km, with a peak power of 7 kW.

Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 9.1 kWh battery Roadster X+ gets a staggering range of 501 km and a peak power of 11 kW. It an go from 0-40 kph in 3.1 seconds.

What is the price of the new Ola Electric Roadster X and X+?

The Roadster X starts from ₹89,999 for the 2.5 kWh model, ₹99,999 for the 3.5 kWh variant, and ₹1,09,999 for the 4.5 kWh version.

Meanwhile, the Roadster X+ costs ₹1,19,999 for the 4.5 kWh model and ₹1,69,999 for the 9.1 kWh model.

However, Ola has also announced a ₹15,000 introductory discount for all the models.

Orders can be made from today, while deliveries start in mid-March.

Ola's new 'Flat Cable' technology

Talking about how the Gen One Ola S1 scooter wiring weighs 4 kg, Aggarwal then showed Ola's new flat cable which brings the entire weight down to 800 grams.

He added that the older system which the majority of other automakers use, has custom connectors imported from Taiwan or China.

In comparison, Ola's new flat cable gets fully standardized connectors made in India. It will feature on all the Ola motorcycles from now on.

Ola's ‘Brake-by-Wire’ technology

The new Roadster X also comes with Ola's patented ‘Brake by Wire’ technology. This uses a sensor on the brake lever to balance between brake pad use and resistance from the motor.

During the previous scooter launch, Aggarwal had said this results in 15% more range and double the brake pad life.

The increased range comes from the electric motor also regenerating electricity from the braking action.

The original unveiling of the Roadster series of motorcycles happened in August 2024, but those were of pre-production models. However, the production models of the Roadster X are now ready and the actual launch was today.

How did Ola Electric shares perform?

At 10:30 am when the launch started, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd shares reached surged to ₹75.67 a piece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), up by1.07%.

The company's shares had closed at ₹74.87 after the previous trading session on January 4. This was a gain of 2.35% or ₹1.72 from the close previous to that.

At 11:35 am when the presentation was over, the company's shares were up 1.10% or by ₹0.82, trading at ₹75.69.

“These successful product launches position the company well to capture the electric two-wheeler (E2W) market by offering a diverse portfolio to customers. However, concerns with regard to services continue to loom, which might weigh on the demand, which might as well reflect on its share prices as well,” said Sagar Shetty, Research Analyst at StoxBox.

“These issues could be exacerbated by the end of the lock-in period on February 10, which may lead to a sell-off of Rs. 14,691 crore worth of shares, potentially putting pressure on the share price,” he added. “The company's earnings and management's guidance on the new releases and operations will be crucial for understanding its future performance.”