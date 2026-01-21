OnePlus denies ‘dismantling’ reports as rumours of India exit swirl

OnePlus Technology Co. has rejected claims that the Chinese smartphone firm is winding down operations, following reports of “dismantling” by parent Oppo. OnePlus 15 is undoubtedly the most powerful Android flagship in the Indian market right now. (HT)

“I wanted to address some misinformation that has been circulating about OnePlus India and its operations,” Chief Executive Officer Robin Liu wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “We’re operating as usual and will continue to do so. Never Settle.”

On Wednesday, Android Headlines published an investigation suggesting that the “flagship killer” brand was effectively being put on life support due to plummeting sales and strategic shifts. The report cited a 20% drop in global shipments and the closure of approximately 4,500 retail touchpoints in India—OnePlus’ single largest market.

The article claimed that Oppo intends to absorb the brand fully, relegating it to a legacy status similar to Nokia or HTC.

To be sure, industry analysts have pointed to growing friction since the 2021 merger of OnePlus’s R&D teams with Oppo. The brand has faced increasing pressure from retailers in India over margins and supply issues, with the South Indian Organized Retailers Association previously threatening sales boycott.