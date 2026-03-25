OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu quits as market share plummets, fueling exit fears

Robin Liu, the chief executive officer of OnePlus India Pvt. Ltd., has resigned, even as the Chinese smartphone maker controlled by Oppo grapples with eroding market share in its biggest international market. Under a “unified” business model, OnePlus and Realme have reportedly been placed under the oversight of Realme CEO Sky Li. (Handout)

“We thank Robin for his contributions and wish him the very best as he moves on to pursue personal passions,” OnePlus said in a statement, adding that “business continuity” is ensured under a local strategy, though it has notably not yet named a successor.

Liu’s exit follows a brutal year for the brand in its most critical market. According to data from IDC, OnePlus' India sales fell 38.8% year-on-year in 2025, even as rivals Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. gained premium market share.

Once the undisputed leader of India’s premium smartphone tier, OnePlus has seen its "flagship killer" identity diluted. The Nord series, a mid-tier sub-brand, is widely seen as the culprit, which while drove initial volumes has eroded the brand’s elite status.

OnePlus India Exit? Liu's resignation has reignited speculation that Oppo is preparing to pull the plug on the OnePlus brand outside of China. Just 24 hours prior to the announcement, industry reports suggested a massive restructuring that could see OnePlus exit Western markets—including Europe and North America—as early as April 2026.

While OnePlus officially denied shutdown rumours in January, the internal reality appears increasingly consolidated. Under a “unified” business model, OnePlus and sister-brand Realme have reportedly been placed under the oversight of Realme CEO Sky Li.

Despite the gloom, OnePlus is attempting to project a "business as usual" image. On Tuesday, the company announced its plans to launch the Nord 6 in India, with a massive 9,000 mAh battery—a move seen as a play for the high-volume, spec-heavy budget segment.