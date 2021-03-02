Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here
Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the country on Tuesday. The prices were last changed on Saturday when the petrol price was hiked by 24 paise per litre and diesel was raised by 15 paise in Delhi. Petrol price in the national capital stands at ₹91.17 per litre while that of diesel is at ₹81.47 on Tuesday. In Mumbai, petrol prices currently stand at ₹97.57, while diesel is retailing at ₹88.60. Fuel prices depend on the taxes levied by state as both central as well as state governments charge taxes along with the freight charges. The taxes levied by the central and the state government make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Petrol and diesel prices usually get revised on a daily basis keeping in line with the benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
In the global market, oil prices fell more than 1 per cent on Tuesday, extending losses that began last week, as investors were impacted by concerns that OPEC may agree to increase global supply in a meeting this week, news agency Reuters said in a report.
In the last two months, petrol prices have gone up by ₹4.87 per litre while diesel rates have increased by ₹4.99. Petrol prices breached the ₹100-mark last month in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar as petrol per litre cost ₹101.84 per litre in the city while diesel was available at ₹93.77 per litre.
Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on March 2 as per the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) site:
Sri Ganganagar: Petrol: 101.84 Diesel: 93.77
Anuppur: Petrol: 101.59 Diesel: 91.97
New Delhi: Petrol: 91.17 Diesel: 81.47
Mumbai: Petrol: 97.57 Diesel: 88.60
Kolkata: Petrol: 91.35 Diesel: 84.35
Chennai: Petrol: 93.11 Diesel: 86.45
Bengaluru: Petrol: 94.22 Diesel: 86.37
Hyderabad: Petrol: 94.79 Diesel: 88.86
Patna: Petrol: 93.48 Diesel: 86.73
Jaipur: Petrol: 97.72 Diesel: 89.98
Lucknow: Petrol: 89.31 Diesel: 81.85
Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol: 93.05 Diesel: 87.53
Walmart's Flipkart expands grocery sales to more Indian cities
- Flipkart has already expanded online grocery sales to more than 50 Indian cities and intends to reach over 70 locations in the next six months.
Dublin is top relocation spot for finance firms leaving London after Brexit
- Three dozen financial services firms are considering moving some UK operations to the Irish capital, or have already done so.
Volvo cars to go electric-only and shift sales online from 2030
- With the support of its Chinese owners, Volvo has ramped up investment in electric cars since 2017
MTAR Technologies IPO opens tomorrow: 10 points
CBOE seeks approval from US Security & Exchange commission to list Bitcoin ETF
Rupee surges 24 paise to 73.31 against US dollar in early trade
Privatisation: Govt gets multiple bids for Shipping corporation of India's
Disinvestment: BPCL to sell Numaligarh Refinery stake for ₹9,876 cr
Global food prices in January at highest since 2014: Key points
Indian shares extend gains as lenders, IT stocks advance
Japan cuts investments on plant, equipment, casts doubt on strength of economy
Auto sales enter fast lane with double-digit growth
Glitch probe on at HDFC Securities; Zerodha faces snag
GST revenue hits ₹1 Lakh-crore for 5th month
