Petrol and diesel prices today February 26: What are the rates in your city?

Published on Feb 26, 2023 11:51 AM IST

Petrol and diesel prices are revised daily by the oil companies. Earlier, the fuel prices were revised every 15 days. In 2014, the Centre de-regulated petrol and diesel prices. Since 2017, the fuel prices are updated daily.

India plans to double the ethanol-blended petrol by 2025-26. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT News Desk

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Sunday, continuing the eight-month trend of price stability. The price of petrol in Delhi is 96.72 per litre, while diesel is 89.62 per litre. Petrol costs 106.31 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel costs 94.27 per litre. The last country-wide changed was on May 21, when finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced the excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre and diesel by 6 per litre.

The prices vary from state to state, as it depends on various factors including levy of Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

CITYPETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)
JAIPUR108.4893.72
CHENNAI102.6394.24
BENGALURU101.9487.89
KOLKATA106.0392.76
PATNA108.1294.86

