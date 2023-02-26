Petrol and diesel prices today February 26: What are the rates in your city?

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Sunday, continuing the eight-month trend of price stability. The price of petrol in Delhi is ₹96.72 per litre, while diesel is ₹89.62 per litre. Petrol costs ₹106.31 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel costs ₹94.27 per litre. The last country-wide changed was on May 21, when finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced the excise duty on petrol by ₹8 per litre and diesel by ₹6 per litre.

The prices vary from state to state, as it depends on various factors including levy of Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

CITY PETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) JAIPUR 108.48 93.72 CHENNAI 102.63 94.24 BENGALURU 101.94 87.89 KOLKATA 106.03 92.76 PATNA 108.12 94.86

Petrol and diesel prices are revised daily by the oil companies. Earlier, the fuel prices were revised every 15 days. In 2014, the Centre de-regulated petrol and diesel prices. Since 2017, the fuel prices are updated daily.

