Fuel prices on May 8: Check rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
May 08, 2023 09:44 AM IST

Petrol and diesel prices vary by state due to a variety of factors such as the Value Added Tax (VAT) paid, freight expenses, municipal taxes, and so on.

Petrol and diesel prices remained constant on , continuing about an year of price stability. A litre of petrol in Delhi costs 96.72 and a litre of diesel costs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol costs 106.31 per litre, while diesel costs 94.27 per litre.

Petrol, diesel rates: A litre of petrol in Delhi costs ₹96.72 and a litre of diesel costs ₹89.62.
Last revision in the fuel prices was on May 21, when finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs. 8 per litre and Rs. 6 per litre, respectively.

CityDIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)PETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)
New Delhi89.6296.72
Kolkata 92.76106.03
Mumbai94.27106.31
Chennai94.24102.63
Bengaluru87.89101.94

Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state due to a variety of factors, including the Value Added Tax (VAT) paid, freight expenses, municipal taxes, etc.

The prices of fuel and diesel are updated daily by the oil companies. Fuel prices were previously updated every 15 days. The pricing of petrol and diesel was deregulated by the Centre in 2014. As of 2017, the price of petrol is updated every day.

