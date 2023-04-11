Home / Business / Petrol, diesel prices on April 11: Check rates in your city

Petrol, diesel prices on April 11: Check rates in your city

ByHT News Desk | Written by Shobhit Gupta
Apr 11, 2023 06:08 AM IST

Petrol and diesel prices: The petrol and diesel prices in the national capital Delhi hovered at ₹96.72 and ₹89.62, respectively.

Continuing a ten-month trend of price stability, the cost of petrol and diesel stayed unchanged on Tuesday. In India, petrol prices are revised daily at 6am by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum based on the international prices.

In Chennai, petrol is being sold at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>102.63 per litre while diesel costs <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94.24 per litre.(Representative image/ istock)
In Chennai, petrol is being sold at 102.63 per litre while diesel costs 94.24 per litre.(Representative image/ istock)

The petrol and diesel prices in the national capital Delhi hovered at 96.72 and 89.62, respectively, while in the financial capital Mumbai, petrol is being retailed at 106.31 per litre and diesel at 94.27 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol is being sold at 102.63 per litre while diesel costs 94.24 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol can be bought at 106.03 per litre and diesel for 92.76 per litre.

CITYPETROL (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL (Rs/LITRE)
BENGALURU101.9487.89
JAIPUR108.1693.43
PATNA107.2494.04
LUCKNOW96.6289.91
BHOPAL108.3293.61

The price breakup of petrol is as follows: Price at which distributors buy from OMCs+excise duty+dealer's commission+ value added tax levied by the state government= Petrol price.

The fuel prices are not covered under goods and services tax (GST). While the Centre collects excise duty, the states collect VAT.

Meanwhile, the centre recently changed the pricing formula of natural gas which resulted in the reduction of prices of CNG and cooking gas piped to household kitchens. CNG in the national capital territory of Delhi will now cost 73.59 per kg, down from 79.56, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) - the firm which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the city, said in a Twitter post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
petrol petrol prices petrol prices delhi diesel diesel prices + 3 more
petrol petrol prices petrol prices delhi diesel diesel prices + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out