Petrol, diesel prices on March 26: Check rates in your city

ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny
Mar 26, 2023 09:56 AM IST

In Mumbai, petrol retails at ₹106.31 per litre while diesel costs ₹94.27 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Sunday across India in tune with nearly nine-month long steady trend. As per the notification from fuel companies, petrol in Delhi cost 96.72 per litre and diesel 89.62 a litre.

Factors like Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes play a role in the changes to fuel rates. (Representative)
In India's financial capital Mumbai, petrol retails at 106.31 per litre while diesel costs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, the price of 1 litre petrol stands at 106.03 while diesel is being sold at 92.76 per litre. The rates of petrol and diesel in Chennai are 102.63 and 94.24 a litre, respectively.

Factors like Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes play a role in the changes to fuel rates, if any. In May, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had cut the excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre and diesel by 6 per litre, which was the last time fuel prices in India were revised.

Here are the fuel rates in other cities:

CITYPETROL (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL (Rs/LITRE)
JAIPUR108.4893.72
LUCKNOW96.5789.76
BENGALURU101.9487.89
BHOPAL108.6593.90
PATNA108.1294.86

Last month, the Centre slashed windfall tax on domestically-produced crude oil, as well as on the export of diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), in line with firming international oil prices, according to an official order. The levy on crude oil produced by companies such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) was cut to 4,350 per tonne from 5,050 per tonne. The levy on petrol continues to be nil.

Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) implement new fuel costs daily at 6 am in case of any changes as per international benchmark prices and forex rates. Earlier, the fuel prices were revised every 15 days. In 2014, the Centre de-regulated petrol and diesel prices. Since 2017, the fuel prices are updated daily.

Oil prices settled lower on Friday, according to Reuters, as European banking shares fell and after U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said refilling the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) may take several years, dampening demand prospects.

