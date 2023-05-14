Petrol, diesel prices on May 14: Check latest rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices in India remained largely unchanged on Sunday, staying steady for 11 consecutive months. Fuel prices, which vary depending on a state’s local taxes, Value Added Tax (VAT) and freight charges, have seen minor changes in certain states. People stand in a queue at a petrol pump in the aftermath of Manipur violence, in Imphal on Friday.(ANI)

While metros like Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata saw prices remain stagnant as the previous day, some cities witnessed marginal increases and decreases in fuel rates.

In the national capital of Delhi, petrol is being sold at ₹96.72 per litre, while a litre of diesel costs ₹89.62. One litre of petrol in Mumbai stood at ₹106.31, while the rate of diesel is ₹94.27 per litre. A litre of petrol can be bought for ₹106.03 in Kolkata, while diesel is retailing at ₹92.76 per litre.

In Chennai, however, a litre of petrol and diesel became cheaper by 10 paise and 9 paise respectively, and currently stands at ₹102.63, and ₹94.24. According to the latest price notification by oil marketing companies, petrol price in Gurugram went up by 16 paise to ₹97.01 per litre, while diesel also became dearer by 15 paise ₹89.88 per litre.

CITY PETROL (Rs/LITRE) DIESEL (Rs/LITRE) Noida ₹ 96.76 ₹ 89.93 Lucknow ₹ 96.62 ₹ 89.81 HYDERABAD 109.66 97.82 JAIPUR 108.48 93.72 PATNA 107.24 94.04

Changes, if any, to fuel prices are made by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), India Oil Corporation (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) daily at 6 am as per international benchmarks and foreign exchange rates.

Meanwhile, HPCL on Friday said it posted its biggest quarterly profit in nine years, helped by a fall in crude prices and higher refinery margins.

Net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31 jumped about 80% to 32.23 billion rupees ($394.1 million) from 17.95 billion rupees a year earlier, according to a stock exchange filing.

