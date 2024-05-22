 PM Modi's praise for Zomato CEO's ‘janta hai tera baap kaun hai’ speech: ‘Surname doesn’t matter’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PM Modi's praise for Zomato CEO's ‘janta hai tera baap kaun hai’ speech: ‘Surname doesn’t matter’

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 22, 2024 09:23 AM IST

Deepinder Goyal shared what his father said when he first came up with the idea to launch his startup.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's speech in which the latter opened up about what his father said when he first came up with the idea to launch his startup almost twenty years ago. Sharing the memory at Vishesh Sampark- an event hosted by Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology- Deepinder Goyal talked about the startup landscape in India as well.

Deepinder Goyal spoke at Vishesh Sampark- an event hosted by Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology.
Deepinder Goyal spoke at Vishesh Sampark- an event hosted by Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology.

Read more: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal now owns India's first Aston Martin DB12 sportscar. Check cost and features here

He said, “When I started Zomato in 2008, my father used to say “tu janta hai tera baap kaun hai” as my dad thought I could never do a start up given our humble background.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Praising the PM Modi-led BJP government, he said, “This government and their initiatives enabled a small town boy like me to build something like Zomato, which employs lakhs of people today!”

Read more: Deepinder Goyal hears Bengaluru man’s ‘cheat day’ feedback on Zomato’s ‘Healthier Suggestions’ feature

PM Modi shared a video of Deepinder Goyal's speech with a post saying, “In today’s India, one’s surname doesn’t matter. What matters is hardwork. Your journey is truly inspiring, @deepigoyal! It motivates countless youngsters to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. We are committed to providing the right environment for the startups to flourish.”

Earlier, addressing a rally in Bihar's Motihari, the prime minister said, "Had it not been for Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Nehru would have never agreed to quotas for SCs, STs and OBCs. Nehru had made his views clear on the issue in letters he wrote to the then chief ministers in the country."

He continued, “This has been the Congress' trait under successive prime ministers. Be it, Indira Gandhi or Rajiv Gandhi, they all opposed reservations. SCs, STs and OBCs have never got respect from the Congress.”

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / PM Modi's praise for Zomato CEO's ‘janta hai tera baap kaun hai’ speech: ‘Surname doesn’t matter’

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On