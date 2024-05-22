PM Modi's praise for Zomato CEO's ‘janta hai tera baap kaun hai’ speech: ‘Surname doesn’t matter’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's speech in which the latter opened up about what his father said when he first came up with the idea to launch his startup almost twenty years ago. Sharing the memory at Vishesh Sampark- an event hosted by Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology- Deepinder Goyal talked about the startup landscape in India as well. Deepinder Goyal spoke at Vishesh Sampark- an event hosted by Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology.

He said, “When I started Zomato in 2008, my father used to say “tu janta hai tera baap kaun hai” as my dad thought I could never do a start up given our humble background.”

Praising the PM Modi-led BJP government, he said, “This government and their initiatives enabled a small town boy like me to build something like Zomato, which employs lakhs of people today!”

PM Modi shared a video of Deepinder Goyal's speech with a post saying, “In today’s India, one’s surname doesn’t matter. What matters is hardwork. Your journey is truly inspiring, @deepigoyal! It motivates countless youngsters to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. We are committed to providing the right environment for the startups to flourish.”

