Power demand hits an all-time high of 189.6GW
With economic activity picking up pace again, India’s electricity demand hit a new high of 189.6 gigawatts (GW) on Saturday, surpassing the previous high of 188.4GW recorded on January 28.
India’s daily power demand has been on a record-breaking trend during the month, touching 187.3GW on January 22 and 185.82GW on January 20.
India’s peak demand in FY19 was at 168.74GW . The country has a power-generation capacity of 373.43GW.
Also read: Budget to focus on job creation, health today
Energy consumption, especially of electricity and refinery products, is usually linked to overall demand in the economy.
This also comes in the backdrop of revival in other economic indicators such as refineries, goods and services tax (GST) collections and railway freight volumes. The Economic Survey presented on Friday said the economy will expand 11% in FY22 after contracting 7.7% this fiscal year. “Electricity sector retained its momentum with power consumption registering positive year-on-year growth since September 2020,” it said. “Electricity and construction sectors are also estimated to register V-shaped recovery with growth of 7.1% and 4.4%, respectively, in the second half.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wall Street gears up for second bout against Reddit traders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Green tax may drive up CNG vehicle sales
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘New AQR won’t throw up surprises’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Power demand hits an all-time high of 189.6GW
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GST collections surge to record ₹1.2 L-cr in January
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GST revenue collection for January almost touched ₹1.20 lakh crore: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reddit army bailout: Desperate companies get new lifelines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GameStop short nightmare shows few signs of becoming a contagion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toyota strike: Siddaramaiah backs workers, to raise issue in assembly
- The strike had led to a short-term impact on the production and delivery of company brand vehicles during the peak of India's festive season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI likely to maintain status quo on interest rate, say experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Emirates, DP World, Dubai Airports aim to help transport 2 billion vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU offers guarantees for Covid-19 vaccine deliveries, says UK minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi chemical giant Sabic sees vaccinations boosting income
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coal India output likely to slip 4 per cent in January after months of growth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nine of 10 most valued firms lose ₹3.96 lakh crore in market valuation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox