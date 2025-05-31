Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Price of commercial LPG cylinder slashed by 24, effective June 1

ByHT News Desk
May 31, 2025 10:42 PM IST

In April, the price of commercial 19 kilogram LPG gas cylinders were reduced to ₹1,762. Prices had also been slashed by ₹7 in February, 2025.

Oil marketing companies announced on Saturday that the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders will be reduced by 24 from June 1, making the retail sale price 1723.50.

The prices of commercial 19kg LPG cylinders have been reduced by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24(PTI)
The prices of commercial 19kg LPG cylinders have been reduced by 24(PTI)

In Delhi, the retail price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will now be 1,723.50. 

In April, the price of commercial 19 kilogram LPG gas cylinders were reduced to 1,762. Prices had also been slashed by 7 in February but were hiked again by 6 in March, 2025.

The prices for domestic LPG domestic cylinders remained unchanged.

The new price adjustment will be positive news for commercial establishments as well as small businesses, including restaurants, hotels, and others, that rely heavily on LPG for their operations. 

Also Read: Commercial LPG gas cylinder price hiked by 6: Check latest city-wise rates

In India, around 90 per cent of LPG consumption is used for household cooking, while the remaining 10 per cent is used in industrial, commercial, and automotive sectors.

LPG prices will have variations from state to state based on local taxes and transportation costs.

Cooking gas prices remain the same

The BJP-led Union government had increased the LPG domestic cylinder price by 50 in March after global crude oil prices rose due to tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump.

India's policy mandates that the natural gas produced in the country be priced 10 per cent of the crude basket. The average cost of the Indian crude basket fell to $64.5 a barrel in May 2025, which is the lowest in over three years.

LPG losses incurred by oil marketing companies are expected to decrease by around 45 per cent in the financial year 2026 if crude oil prices remain stable at $65 per barrel.

Over the last ten years, the number of domestic LPG consumers has doubled, reaching approximately 33 crores as of April 1, 2025.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and GRSE Shares on Hindustan Times.
