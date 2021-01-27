IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Q3 earnings trends indicate robust recovery for India Inc
Workers on contract for Indian Railways, erect infrastructure for drawing electric cable lines over railway tracks for use by locomotives on the outskirts of Bangalore. (AFP)
Workers on contract for Indian Railways, erect infrastructure for drawing electric cable lines over railway tracks for use by locomotives on the outskirts of Bangalore. (AFP)
business

Q3 earnings trends indicate robust recovery for India Inc

  • Net sales of 166 BSE-listed cos grew 10.47% from a year ago during Q3.
READ FULL STORY
By Nasrin Sultana, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:46 AM IST

Early earnings signal that India Inc. has put up a good show, recovering from the coronavirus turbulence with a strong focus on the balance sheet, cash flow and expenses.

Analysts, however, said that as things begin to normalise and supply-side issues are ironed out, margin improvements reported in the quarter will likely moderate.

Aggregate net profit growth surged 57.8% from a year earlier in the December quarter—the highest in 10 quarters—from 8.99% growth in the September quarter and a drop of 1% in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Net profit was adjusted against one-time profit or loss. The review excludes banking, financial services, insurance and oil and gas companies.(Livemint/Capitaline)
Aggregate net profit growth surged 57.8% from a year earlier in the December quarter—the highest in 10 quarters—from 8.99% growth in the September quarter and a drop of 1% in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Net profit was adjusted against one-time profit or loss. The review excludes banking, financial services, insurance and oil and gas companies.(Livemint/Capitaline)


A Mint analysis showed net sales of 166 BSE-listed companies grew 10.47% from a year earlier during the fiscal third-quarter—a seven-quarter high. That compares with a 3.34% gain in the preceding September quarter and 1.57% increase in the December quarter of 2019, according to data provider Capitaline.

Aggregate net profit growth surged 57.8% from a year earlier in the December quarter—the highest in 10 quarters—from 8.99% growth in the September quarter and a drop of 1% in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Net profit was adjusted against one-time profit or loss. The review excludes banking, financial services, insurance and oil and gas companies.

To be sure, these are early trends, and typically, companies with weak performances declare their results towards the end of the earnings season. Analysts are, however, confident that the December quarter will throw up better-than-average growth in earnings.

Deepak Jasani, retail research head at HDFC Securities, said that despite an increase in raw material costs and employee expenses, early earnings from India Inc. indicate margins have either remained stable or risen a little during the quarter due to pricing power, as the raw material price rise is currently being fully passed on to customers due to production and movement constraints.

However, he added that once these constraints are eased or completely eliminated, margins could come under pressure.

“Key would be when would this happen as then the unorganized sector will be in a better position to compete with the organized players and bring down overall prices and margins,” Jasani said.

Prices of major commodities such as crude oil, aluminium, copper and zinc prices have surged during the December quarter. Crude prices rose 26.5%, while aluminium, copper and zinc jumped 14-16%.

Increase in major metal prices has benefitted metal companies, particularly steel.

According to Crisil, domestic steel prices gained from the convergence of three tailwinds: high global steel prices, tight domestic supply due to iron ore shortage, and healthy demand growth.

The rating agency also said that large steelmakers, excluding those from the public sector, are expected to clock an impressive 8 to 10 percentage points improvement from a year earlier in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) margins in the fiscal second half, riding on a 35% jump in domestic steel prices, 30-35% drop in coking coal prices and surging demand.

Rusmik Oza, executive vice president, fundamental research head at Kotak Securities, said the high demand for steel seen in the December quarter led by festivals will normalise this quarter, while benefits of cost savings and lower raw material costs will fade away.

Hence, gross margins of most manufacturing companies may compress in the March quarter as commodity prices have risen sharply in the last three months of 2020.

“Q4FY21 earnings could disappoint, but then the first two quarters of FY22 would report abnormally higher earnings growth because of the abysmally low base of FY21. We are expecting earnings of Nifty-50 to grow by 29% in FY22 on the back of 12% earnings growth expected in FY21,” Oza said.

Meanwhile, analysts say that growth will continue in FY22 because of the progress in covid vaccination and continuous improvement in the economy from last year’s lockdown.

“We believe as the economy gets back to pre-covid production output and business resumes to normalcy, a sustained earnings revival is on anvil. In line with the recovery theme as the economy returns to a mid-to-high growth environment, several domestic cyclicals are likely to be beneficiaries of the new growth cycle. The last two years have seen a large degree of cost optimisations and deleveraging play out and should further add a material fillip to growth stories in the post covid environment,” said Jinesh Gopani, head of equity at Axis Mutual Fund.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india gdp growth
app
Close
e-paper
The FY21 upgrade for India is because mobility came back much faster than expected. (HT Archive)
The FY21 upgrade for India is because mobility came back much faster than expected. (HT Archive)
business

India’s economy to shrink by 8% in FY’21, says IMF

By Asit Ranjan Mishra, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:37 AM IST
  • India’s September quarter GDP estimate, at -7.5% after -23.9% in the June quarter, positively surprised analysts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
YouTube, a subsidiary of Google, unveiled Shorts in mid-September, describing the videos as "a new way to express yourself in 15 seconds or less."(Reuters representative image)
YouTube, a subsidiary of Google, unveiled Shorts in mid-September, describing the videos as "a new way to express yourself in 15 seconds or less."(Reuters representative image)
business

YouTube shorts eyes TikTok competition with 3.5 billion daily views in India

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:21 AM IST
  • The new format is seen as a way for Google to compete with Gen Z-favorite TikTok, which currently has 700 million users worldwide.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers stitch garments at a factory of an apparel shop in Jaipur.(REUTERS)
Workers stitch garments at a factory of an apparel shop in Jaipur.(REUTERS)
business

Govt may need to peg deficit at 7% of GDP

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:21 AM IST
  • The government on February 1, 2020 used the trigger mechanism of the FRBM Act to deviate from the fiscal deficit road map by 0.5% for 2019-20 and 2020-21 (3.8% and 3.5% respectively) in order to boost the economy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Space X's Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from space launch complex 39A at Kennedy Space Centre, Florida. (AFP Photo)
Space X's Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from space launch complex 39A at Kennedy Space Centre, Florida. (AFP Photo)
world news

First private space crew paying $55M each to fly to station on a SpaceX rocket

AP, Cape Canaveral
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:01 PM IST
  • The first crew will spend eight days at the space station, and will take one or two days to get there aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule following liftoff from Cape Canaveral. Each of these first paying customers intends to perform science research in orbit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bank is complying with its legal obligations and is "not in a position to judge the motives" of Hong Kong police, chief executive Noel Quinn said on Tuesday(Reuters)
The bank is complying with its legal obligations and is "not in a position to judge the motives" of Hong Kong police, chief executive Noel Quinn said on Tuesday(Reuters)
business

HSBC 'aiding crackdown on democracy' in Hong Kong, British lawmakers say

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:41 PM IST
  • Founded in Hong Kong but headquartered in Britain, HSBC has historically tried to remain politically neutral. Recently however it has shown support for Beijing, most notably last June when its top executive in Asia signed a petition backing China’s imposition of a national security law on Hong Kong.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Indian-American economist said the projected recovery in growth this year follows a severe collapse in 2020.(Bloomberg)
The Indian-American economist said the projected recovery in growth this year follows a severe collapse in 2020.(Bloomberg)
business

Covid-19: IMF says pandemic hit global economy projected to grow at 5.5% in 2021

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:55 PM IST
"We project global growth for 2021 at 5.5 per cent, 0.3 percentage point higher than our October forecast, moderating to 4.2 per cent in 2022,” said Gita Gopinath, Chief Economist of the IMF.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Early this month, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva had said that India “actually has taken very decisive action, very decisive steps to deal with the pandemic and to deal with the economic consequences of it”.(Reuters)
Early this month, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva had said that India “actually has taken very decisive action, very decisive steps to deal with the pandemic and to deal with the economic consequences of it”.(Reuters)
business

IMF projects 11.5% growth rate for India in 2021

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:58 PM IST
In its latest update, the IMF projected a 11.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021. This makes India the only major economy of the world to register a double-digit growth in 2021, it said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia.(AP)
The Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia.(AP)
business

Twitter acquires newsletter startup Revue to expand business

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Twitter will eliminate some of the service’s fees to encourage more people to create newsletters, and will take a 5% cut on subscription revenue collected through Revue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The company's fourth-quarter profit fell 56.7% to $1.74 billion. The company reported that it had recorded litigation expenses of $2.9 billion in the fourth quarter.(REUTERS)
The company's fourth-quarter profit fell 56.7% to $1.74 billion. The company reported that it had recorded litigation expenses of $2.9 billion in the fourth quarter.(REUTERS)
business

Johnson & Johnson promises 2021 profit jump, vaccine data 'soon'

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:58 PM IST
The company had previously signaled that it expected to deliver data on the trial before the end of January, at a time when global hopes of defeating the virus are riding on securing adequate supplies of multiple vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Braun’s proposal was immediately shot down by Eckhardt Rehberg, budget spokesman for Merkel’s CDU/CSU parliamentary caucus.(AP Photo)
Braun’s proposal was immediately shot down by Eckhardt Rehberg, budget spokesman for Merkel’s CDU/CSU parliamentary caucus.(AP Photo)
business

Angela Merkel's ally Floats tweak to debt limits to fund pandemic fight

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:21 PM IST
Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff proposed temporarily adjusting constitutional rules to allow expanded new borrowing by Germany’s federal government, prompting a swift rejection from his own party’s budget spokesman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Plans towards FTA are expected to be formalised during the visit of Prime Minister Boris Johnson to India in the coming months.(Reuters)
Plans towards FTA are expected to be formalised during the visit of Prime Minister Boris Johnson to India in the coming months.(Reuters)
business

Enhanced trade partnership first step towards UK-India FTA, says UK minister

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 02:36 PM IST
UK-India bilateral trade increased by over 11 per cent to nearly 24 billion pounds and the UK was the largest European market for India’s goods exports in the 2019-20 financial year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The previous all-time high price of petrol was <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>84 a litre on October 4, 2018.(REUTERS)
The previous all-time high price of petrol was 84 a litre on October 4, 2018.(REUTERS)
business

Petrol crosses 86-mark in Delhi, diesel above 83 per litre in Mumbai

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:22 PM IST
The price data showed that diesel rate rose to 76.23 a litre in Delhi and to 83.03 per litre in Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In early Tuesday trade, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies was at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,91,25,467.48 crore.(REUTERS)
In early Tuesday trade, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies was at 1,91,25,467.48 crore.(REUTERS)
business

India markets closed on Tuesday for holiday

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:33 AM IST
The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.93% lower at 14,238.9 on Monday, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.09% to 48,347.59.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Dollar banknotes are seen in this photo illustration(Reuters File Photo )
US Dollar banknotes are seen in this photo illustration(Reuters File Photo )
business

Dollar firm as jittery markets look to Fed for catalysts

Reuters, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:56 AM IST
Bets the US dollar keeps falling, to extend a downtrend which began last March, hit an almost decade high last week, positioning data shows.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The LNG Croatia FSRU liquid natural gas (LNG) storage vessel and import facility at the LNG terminal, operated by LNG Croatia LLC, in Krk, Croatia, on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. The market for vessels carrying liquefied natural gas boomed last year as the world�s biggest trading houses and oil majors booked up ships to take advantage of the�winter demand boom�in fuel demand. Photographer: Petar Santini/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
The LNG Croatia FSRU liquid natural gas (LNG) storage vessel and import facility at the LNG terminal, operated by LNG Croatia LLC, in Krk, Croatia, on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. The market for vessels carrying liquefied natural gas boomed last year as the world�s biggest trading houses and oil majors booked up ships to take advantage of the�winter demand boom�in fuel demand. Photographer: Petar Santini/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
business

Oil holds gain near $53 as tightening supply offsets virus woes

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:35 AM IST
Oil has surged almost 50% since the end of October but the rally has started to falter amid concerns about a sustained recovery in global fuel demand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP