Q3 Results Today Live: Jio Financial Services, Wipro, Tech Mahindra to announce earnings

Q3 Results Today Live: Jio Financial Services, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra are among the many companies which will announce their earnings today.
Q3 Results Today Live: Around 40 companies will be announcing their financial results for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 today on Friday, January 17, 2025. Jio Financial Services, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, The Indian Hotels Company Limited, and SBI Life Insurance Company Limited, are some of the more prominent companies in the list....Read More
Q3 Results Today Live: Jio Financial Services Ltd shares are currently trading in the green on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The share price is at ₹278.65, which is up by 0.69% or 1.90 points.
Q3 Results Today Live: Jio Financial Services wrote in its exchange filing that “a presentation to analysts on financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024 shall be made on January 17, 2025 at 19.30 hours IST after the Board meeting.”
The call can be accessed through the JioEvents page in which registration has to be done. Furthermore, a transcript and video of the presentation will also be posted on the website.
Q3 Results Today Live: The following companies will be announcing their financial results for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 today on Friday, January 17, 2025:
5paisa Capital Limited
Aether Industries Limited
Amal Limited
Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Limited
Clean Science and Technology Limited
Container Corporation of India Limited
Delta Corp Limited
Excel Industries Limited
Ganesh Housing Corporation Limited
Goldiam International Limited
Gujarat Hotels Limited
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited
The Indian Hotels Company Limited
Jio Financial Services Limited
Mamta Infrastructure Limited
Mangalam Industrial Finance Limited
MRO-TEK Realty Limited
Nettlinx Limited
Next Mediaworks Limited
Pan India Corporation Limited
Parshva Enterprises Limited
Ponni Sugars (Erode) Limited
Rajoo Engineers Limited
Rallis India Limited
Ramkrishna Forgings Limited
Roselabs Finance Limited
Sadhana Nitro Chem Limited
Sanathan Textiles Limited
SBI Life Insurance Company Limited
Seshasayee Paper and Boards Limited
S.G. Finserve Limited
Supreme Petrochem Limited
Sarda Proteins Limited
Steel Strips Wheels Limited
Sterlite Technologies Limited
Swaraj Engines Limited
Tech Mahindra Limited
Ushdev International Limited
Vinyl Chemicals (India) Limited
Wipro Limited
