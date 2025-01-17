Edit Profile
    Q3 Results Today Live: Jio Financial Services, Wipro, Tech Mahindra to announce earnings

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 17, 2025 12:03 PM IST
    Q3 Results Today Live: A pedestrian watches a digital screen on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai

    Q3 Results Today Live: Around 40 companies will be announcing their financial results for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 today on Friday, January 17, 2025. Jio Financial Services, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, The Indian Hotels Company Limited, and SBI Life Insurance Company Limited, are some of the more prominent companies in the list....Read More

    Jan 17, 2025 12:03 PM IST

    Q3 Results Today Live: Jio Financial Services shares trade in the green ahead of Q3 results

    Q3 Results Today Live: Jio Financial Services Ltd shares are currently trading in the green on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The share price is at 278.65, which is up by 0.69% or 1.90 points.

    Jan 17, 2025 12:01 PM IST

    Q3 Results Today Live: Jio Financial Services result and earnings call timings

    Q3 Results Today Live: Jio Financial Services wrote in its exchange filing that “a presentation to analysts on financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024 shall be made on January 17, 2025 at 19.30 hours IST after the Board meeting.”

    The call can be accessed through the JioEvents page in which registration has to be done. Furthermore, a transcript and video of the presentation will also be posted on the website.

    Jan 17, 2025 11:43 AM IST

    Q3 Results Today Live: Jio Financial Services, Wipro, Tech Mahindra among others to announce earnings

    Q3 Results Today Live: The following companies will be announcing their financial results for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 today on Friday, January 17, 2025:

    5paisa Capital Limited

    Aether Industries Limited

    Amal Limited

    Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Limited

    Clean Science and Technology Limited

    Container Corporation of India Limited

    Delta Corp Limited

    Excel Industries Limited

    Ganesh Housing Corporation Limited

    Goldiam International Limited

    Gujarat Hotels Limited

    ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited

    The Indian Hotels Company Limited

    Jio Financial Services Limited

    Mamta Infrastructure Limited

    Mangalam Industrial Finance Limited

    MRO-TEK Realty Limited

    Nettlinx Limited

    Next Mediaworks Limited

    Pan India Corporation Limited

    Parshva Enterprises Limited

    Ponni Sugars (Erode) Limited

    Rajoo Engineers Limited

    Rallis India Limited

    Ramkrishna Forgings Limited

    Roselabs Finance Limited

    Sadhana Nitro Chem Limited

    Sanathan Textiles Limited

    SBI Life Insurance Company Limited

    Seshasayee Paper and Boards Limited

    S.G. Finserve Limited

    Supreme Petrochem Limited

    Sarda Proteins Limited

    Steel Strips Wheels Limited

    Sterlite Technologies Limited

    Swaraj Engines Limited

    Tech Mahindra Limited

    Ushdev International Limited

    Vinyl Chemicals (India) Limited

    Wipro Limited

