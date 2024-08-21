 QVC Exports IPO opens for subscription: Price band at ₹86 per share, check key details of SME issue - Hindustan Times
QVC Exports IPO opens for subscription: Price band at 86 per share, check key details of SME issue

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
Aug 21, 2024 08:30 AM IST

QVC Exports IPO opens on August 21 and concludes on August 23. The IPO allotment date is August 26 and the listing date is August 28.

QVC Exports Ltd is set to open its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription today (August 21) to raise 24.07 crore from the primary market. It is an SME IPO and the equity shares of the company will be listed on NSE SME after the issue closes on August 23.

QVC Exports IPO: The price band has been fixed at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86 per share. The IPO lot size is 1,600 and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>137,600.
QVC Exports IPO key dates

The IPO opens on August 21 and concludes on August 23. The IPO allotment date is August 26 and the listing date is August 28.

QVC Exports IPO price band

QVC Exports IPO objectives

Through the IPO, the company plans to raise 24.07 crore from the fixed price issue which is a combination of fresh issue of 20.5 lakh equity shares worth 17.63 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component of 7.49 lakh shares aggregating to 6.44 crore. Net proceeds from the issue will be used by the company for repayment of unsecured loans and working capital requirements, it said.

Nilesh Kumar Sharma, Chairman And Managing Director of QVC Exports Ltd, said, “The IPO will mark the beginning of a new phase in our journey and enable us to further enhance our operations, expand our market reach, and invest in new opportunities that will drive future growth."

Other details of QVC Exports IPO

Khandwala Securities Ltd is the book running lead manager of the QVC Exports IPO. Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the IPO registrar. The promoters of the company are Nilesh Kumar Sharma, Madhu Sharma, Priti Sharma, Matashree Mercantile Private Limited and Unity Vyapaar Private Limited.

QVC Exports IPO GMP

Shares of the company have a decent premium in the unlisted market ahead of the IPO opening- trading at 136 apiece in the grey market, which is a premium of 58.14% to the IPO price of 86 per share.

 

