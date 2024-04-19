Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO allotment, GMP and more - know what the status is today

All those who have invested in Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO, would be looking to find out their allotment status as well as what the current grey market premium (GMP) is alongside other details. Notably, all of these will be available online. Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO allotment status will be finalised today as that is the scheduled date and bidders can find out how many shares they have been allotted, if any. And those who did not get lucky, should know that their refunds will be on theway soon. The company's likely listing date on NSE SME is April 23. Know all about Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO allotment, GMP as well as listing date in brief

Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO had closed on April 18 and the issue had registered strong subscription. Ramdevbaba Solvent is a refined rice bran oil manufacturing SME.

Where to check Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO allotment status online?

Investors can simply login on the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd’s website.

How to check status?

The process is simple and can be done in a jiffy provided you keep all the relevant details at hand. Here are the steps:

Step 1: First of all, login here: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 2: Click on Company Selection and the dropdown menu will show ‘Ramdevbaba Solvent Limited’. Click on it

Step 3: You will have to then provide any one of these details - Application ID, Beneficiary ID or PAN

Step 5: Carefully type in the Captcha

As soon as you submit, and if all the details provided are correct, you will get to see the result.

Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO GMP

While the subscription was quite strong, it now transpires that Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO GMP today has reduced to ₹20 per share, as revealed by market observers. This does indicate that the share will likely make a positive debut on the NSE SME. The IPO price was ₹85. Know that this is a grey market premium and as such there is nothing official about it. Therefore, do tread very cautiously.