Rashi Peripherals IPO to open on February 7: Price band, size and other details

ByHT News Desk
Feb 06, 2024 02:19 PM IST

Rashi Peripherals IPO: Here are top things to know about Rashi Peripherals IPO before subscribing to the issue.

Rashi Peripherals IPO Details: The initial public offering (IPO) of Rashi Peripherals will open for subscription on February 7. The issue will close on February 9. Ahead of the IPO, Madhu Kela and Volrado Venture Partners picked up stakes in the company.

Rashi Peripherals IPO: Here are top things to know about Rashi Peripherals IPO before subscribing to the issue.(Representative Photo)
Rashi Peripherals IPO: Here are top things to know about Rashi Peripherals IPO before subscribing to the issue.

Rashi Peripherals IPO: What you need to know about the company?

Rashi Peripherals is one of the fastest-growing distribution partners for global technology brands in India in terms of revenue growth in FY21-23. The company offers end-to-end value-added services: pre-sale activities, solutions design, technical support, marketing services, credit solutions and warranty management services.

Rashi Peripherals IPO: What is the size of Rashi Peripherals IPO?

The Rashi Peripherals IPO is entirely a fresh equity issue of 600 crore with no offer-for-sale component.

Rashi Peripherals IPO: What is the price band?

The price band has been fixed at 295-311 per share for its maiden public offer. Investors can bid for a minimum of 48 shares and in multiples thereafter.

Rashi Peripherals IPO: What is the structure of the issue?

Almost 50% of the issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers while 15% is for non-institutional bidders and 35% for retail investors.

Rashi Peripherals IPO: How is financial performance of Rashi Peripherals?

In the six months ended September 2023 period, revenue from operations grew 9 per cent year-on-year to 5,467 crore, while net profit increased 7 per cent to 72 crore.

Rashi Peripherals IPO: What is the purpose of the IPO?

Rashi Peripherals proposes to use the net proceeds for repayment of debt, funding working capital requirements and the rest for general corporate purposes.

Rashi Peripherals IPO: Who are the book-running lead managers?

JM Financial and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers to the offer.

Rashi Peripherals IPO: When is the share allotment and listing date of?

The share allotment for the IPO will be finalised on February 12 and the listing date is fixed as February 14.

