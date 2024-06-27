Raymond to add over 100 stores of ethnic wear brand Ethnix this year

Leading textile and fabric manufacturer Raymond is planning to add over 100 stores of its ethnic wear brand 'Ethnix by Raymond', the latest annual report of the company said. Gautam Singhania, Chairman and MD of the Raymond group

How many stores does Ethnix currently have?

Raymond introduced Ethnix as a brand for occasions and celebrations a couple of years back. It now has over 114 stores across the country, PTI wrote.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

The company wants to tap into the exponentially growing segment of ethnic wear in India with Ethnix, it said.

Also Read: Gautam Singhania faces calls to step down from Raymond's board: 'Until divorce with Nawaz Modi is settled'

"As Indian weddings are getting glitzier and people are celebrating the various occasions, we have expanded our store footprint by taking Ethnix by Raymond to the length and breadth of the country," said Gautam Singhania, chairman and managing director of Raymond, while addressing shareholders.

How much does Ethnix bring to Raymond?

The Ethnix business is already contributing a lot to the revenue of the branded apparel segment of Raymond, along with Parx, the company said. Raymond's Ethnix comes under its branded apparel business, which had a sales of ₹1,587 crore for the financial year 2023-24.

This segment also includes brands as Raymond Ready to Wear, Park Avenue, ColorPlus, and Parx.

Also Read: Mumbai redevelopment news: Raymond Realty wins redevelopment project in Bandra with ₹2,000 crore revenue potential

"Going forward we will open more doors for this category and will be celebrating with Bharat by adding 100 new stores of Ethnix by Raymond in fiscal 2025," said Singhania.

Besides stores, the company is also expanding Raymond's ethnic line under the Ethnix brand, it said, adding that in the financial year 2023-24, the brand added 53 stores to its network.

Also Read: Gautam Singhania on ‘dealing’ with Nawaz Modi Singhania divorce: ‘My personal life is mine, does not concern anyone’