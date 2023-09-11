News / Business / RBI approves reappointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as ICICI Bank MD for 3 years

RBI approves reappointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as ICICI Bank MD for 3 years

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Sep 11, 2023 08:02 PM IST

The reappointment of Bakhshi will be effective from October 4, 2023, till October 3, 2026, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Private sector ICICI Bank on Monday said the RBI has approved the reappointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as Managing Director and CEO of the private lender for three years.

The bank's shareholders have already approved the appointment of Bakhshi for three more years, it added.

