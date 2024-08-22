RBI includes FASTag, NCMC auto-replenishment payments in e-mandate framework
FASTag, NCMC payments will now be exempt from the requirement of pre-debit notification
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that auto-replenishment of balances in FASTag and National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), would be included under the e-mandate framework, in a circular on Thursday, August 22, 2024.
“It has been decided to include auto-replenishment of FASTag and NCMC, as and when the balance falls below a threshold set by the customer, under the e-mandate framework,” the circular read.
Payments for auto-replenishment, since they are recurring in nature but without any fixed periodicity, will be exempt from the requirement of pre-debit notification.
What is the e-mandate framework?
The e-mandate framework was established in 2019 for safeguarding customers by informing upcoming debits to their accounts.
