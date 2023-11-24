close_game
close_game
News / Business / RBI penalises 10.34 crore on Citibank, Bank of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank for non-compliance

RBI penalises 10.34 crore on Citibank, Bank of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank for non-compliance

PTI |
Nov 24, 2023 06:35 PM IST

Indian Overseas Bank was slapped with a ₹1 crore fine for contravention of directions concerning loans and advances.

The Reserve Bank on Friday imposed penalties totalling 10.34 crore on Citibank, Bank of Baroda, and Indian Overseas Bank for contravention of various regulatory norms.

The highest penalty of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 crore has been imposed on Citibank NA for non-compliance of norms. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The highest penalty of 5 crore has been imposed on Citibank NA for non-compliance of norms. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The highest penalty of 5 crore has been imposed on Citibank NA for non-compliance of norms related to depositor education and awareness fund scheme, and code of conduct on outsourcing of financial services, the RBI said in a statement.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

A fine of 4.34 core was imposed on the state-owned Bank of Baroda for violation of certain directions related to the creation of a central repository of large common exposures, and others, another release said.

Chennai-based public sector lender Indian Overseas Bank was slapped with a 1 crore fine for contravention of directions concerning loans and advances.

In all three cases, the Reserve Bank of India said, penalties are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with their customers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out