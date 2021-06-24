Reliance’s 44th AGM today: Here's how and where to watch it

The annual general meeting (AGM) of the Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL) will be conducted virtually on Thursday at 2pm.

Market experts expect updates around Reliance's first 5G phone and next-generation wireless plans, JioMart’s grocery venture with Facebook’s WhatsApp, and announcements on JioBook, a low-cost affordable laptop from Reliance Jio.

Last year, Reliance's chief Mukesh Ambani announced that Reliance Jio and Google had agreed to jointly develop an entry-level affordable 5G Android smartphone.

This year, the industry is expecting an update on the deployment date of the entry-level phone and to know if the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the company’s plans.

Reliance Jio has registered for 5G trials in various cities including Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad and Gujarat. The Centre allocated the spectrum to the company in May.

