Home / Business / Retail inflation rises to 15-month high of 7.44% in July: Govt data

Retail inflation rises to 15-month high of 7.44% in July: Govt data

PTI |
Aug 14, 2023 05:45 PM IST

Food prices, which make up about half of the inflation basket, rose 11.51%, while fuel and electricity gained 3.67%.

Retail inflation jumped to a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July as prices of vegetables and other food items spiked, according to official data released on Monday.

Retail inflation in July rises to 7.44 per cent from 4.87 per cent in June: Govt data.(Reuters/File)
Retail inflation in July rises to 7.44 per cent from 4.87 per cent in June: Govt data.(Reuters/File)

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was at 4.87 in June and 6.71 per cent in July 2022.

Previously, high inflation was recorded at 7.79 per cent in April 2022.

The inflation in the food basket was 11.51 per cent in July compared to 4.55 per cent in June and 6.69 per cent in July 2022, as per the data.

The retail inflation in vegetables year-on-year was 37.43 per cent while the rate of price rise in 'cereals and products' was 13 per cent, showed the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out