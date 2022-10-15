Home / Business / Rourkela Steel Plant gets new sewage treatment unit

Rourkela Steel Plant gets new sewage treatment unit

business
Published on Oct 15, 2022 01:42 PM IST

Worth ₹14.91 crore, the sewage treatment plant was set up to meet the latest norms prescribed by the state and central pollution control boards for the discharge of latest sewage.

SAIL chairperson Soma Mondal inaugurates the sewage treatment plant at Rourkela Steel Plant.
SAIL chairperson Soma Mondal inaugurates the sewage treatment plant at Rourkela Steel Plant.
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) plant in Odisha's Rourkela inaugurated a state-of-the-art sewage treament plant as a major step towards environment management.

SAIL chairperson Soma Mondal inaugurated the sewage treatment plant of four million litre per day capacity set up to treat the Sewage generated from the toilets of the different units of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) and being discharged through Outfall-7, the company said in a statement.

Rourkela Steel Plant director-in-charge Atanu Bhowmick, executive director (works) SR Suryawanshi, executive director (P&A) Satapathy, executive director (projects) PK Sahoo and other top officials of the plant were present at the event.

Worth 14.91 crore, the sewage treatment plant was set up to meet the latest norms prescribed by the state and central pollution control boards for the discharge of latest sewage. The sewage treatment plant will be treating the sewage water with modern equipment in different units of the steel plant, SAIL said in a statement.

The different units of the plant include Collection & Coarse Screen Chamber, Raw Sewage Sump and Pump House, Primary Clarifier, Anoxic Tanks, MBBR Tanks, Sludge Holding Tank, Treated Sewage Collection Tank, Chemical House and Lab Building, Various Pump Houses. Messers Hydrotech Paryavaran India Pvt Ltd. (HPIPL) has executed the job under the supervision of Projects Department of RSP, the official statement added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
rourkela
rourkela

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out