Rourkela Steel Plant gets new sewage treatment unit

The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) plant in Odisha's Rourkela inaugurated a state-of-the-art sewage treament plant as a major step towards environment management.



SAIL chairperson Soma Mondal inaugurated the sewage treatment plant of four million litre per day capacity set up to treat the Sewage generated from the toilets of the different units of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) and being discharged through Outfall-7, the company said in a statement.



Rourkela Steel Plant director-in-charge Atanu Bhowmick, executive director (works) SR Suryawanshi, executive director (P&A) Satapathy, executive director (projects) PK Sahoo and other top officials of the plant were present at the event.



Worth ₹14.91 crore, the sewage treatment plant was set up to meet the latest norms prescribed by the state and central pollution control boards for the discharge of latest sewage. The sewage treatment plant will be treating the sewage water with modern equipment in different units of the steel plant, SAIL said in a statement.



The different units of the plant include Collection & Coarse Screen Chamber, Raw Sewage Sump and Pump House, Primary Clarifier, Anoxic Tanks, MBBR Tanks, Sludge Holding Tank, Treated Sewage Collection Tank, Chemical House and Lab Building, Various Pump Houses. Messers Hydrotech Paryavaran India Pvt Ltd. (HPIPL) has executed the job under the supervision of Projects Department of RSP, the official statement added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail