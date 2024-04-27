 Sai Swami Metals & Alloys IPO: Date price and much more - check now - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sai Swami Metals & Alloys IPO: Date price and much more - check now

ByHT News Desk
Apr 27, 2024 05:05 PM IST

Sai Swami Metals & Alloys IPO: Date of launch to price, know all about the upcoming issue.

The Ahmedabad-based stainless steel product manufacturer Sai Swami Metals & Alloys is all set to launch its IPO on April 30, aiming to raise approximately 15 crore from the public. Sai Swami Metals & Alloys IPO is priced at 60 per share and consists of 25 lakh equity shares of 10 each. Half of the shares are reserved for retail individual investors, with the remainder for other investors.

Sai Swami Metals & Alloys IPO is all set to hit the markets soon.
Sai Swami Metals & Alloys IPO is all set to hit the markets soon.

The company intends to utilize the funds for expansion, including machinery purchase, subsidiary investment, working capital, and more. In a statement, Sai Swami Metals & Alloys revealed, “The proceeds of the public issue will be utilised to fund the company's expansion plans including purchase of machineries, investment in subsidiary company, meeting working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Read More: ICICI Bank reports 17 percent rise in Q4 net profit to 10,708 crore

Sai Swami Metals & Alloys financials show a net profit of 1.79 crore and revenue of 33.33 crore for the nine months ending December 2023, with a net profit of 3.83 lakh and revenue of 6.27 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal year, PTI reported.

Sai Swami Metals manufactures stainless steel appliances cookware under DOLPHIN brand.

The IPO will be listed on the BSE SME platform, with Swastika Investmart Ltd as the lead manager and Bigshare Services as the registrar.

When considering an IPO, investors should pay attention to the following factors:

1. Fundamentals: Look for consistent revenue growth and improving profit margins.

Read More: Facebook co-founder equates Tesla to scandal-hit Enron, Elon Musk retorts

2. Model: Understand the company's business model and its competitive advantages in the marke, whether it is sustainable, or has unique products/services.

3. Team: Strong leadership with a track record of success can indicate the company's ability to do well in its endeavours.

4. Market: Consider the industry in which the company operates and the broader market conditions. Evaluate factors such as market trends, regulatory environment, and potential risks.

5. Valuation: Assess whether the IPO is priced reasonably relative to the company's earnings, growth prospects, and comparable companies in the industry to determine if the valuation is attractive.

Read More: Yes Bank Q4 standalone net profit rises to 452 crore

By analyzing these factors, investors can make informed decisions and potentially capitalize on opportunities.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Sai Swami Metals & Alloys IPO: Date price and much more - check now
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On