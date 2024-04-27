Sai Swami Metals & Alloys IPO: Date price and much more - check now

The Ahmedabad-based stainless steel product manufacturer Sai Swami Metals & Alloys is all set to launch its IPO on April 30, aiming to raise approximately ₹15 crore from the public. Sai Swami Metals & Alloys IPO is priced at ₹60 per share and consists of 25 lakh equity shares of ₹10 each. Half of the shares are reserved for retail individual investors, with the remainder for other investors. Sai Swami Metals & Alloys IPO is all set to hit the markets soon.

The company intends to utilize the funds for expansion, including machinery purchase, subsidiary investment, working capital, and more. In a statement, Sai Swami Metals & Alloys revealed, “The proceeds of the public issue will be utilised to fund the company's expansion plans including purchase of machineries, investment in subsidiary company, meeting working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Sai Swami Metals & Alloys financials show a net profit of ₹1.79 crore and revenue of ₹33.33 crore for the nine months ending December 2023, with a net profit of ₹3.83 lakh and revenue of ₹6.27 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal year, PTI reported.

Sai Swami Metals manufactures stainless steel appliances cookware under DOLPHIN brand.

The IPO will be listed on the BSE SME platform, with Swastika Investmart Ltd as the lead manager and Bigshare Services as the registrar.

When considering an IPO, investors should pay attention to the following factors:

1. Fundamentals: Look for consistent revenue growth and improving profit margins.

2. Model: Understand the company's business model and its competitive advantages in the marke, whether it is sustainable, or has unique products/services.

3. Team: Strong leadership with a track record of success can indicate the company's ability to do well in its endeavours.

4. Market: Consider the industry in which the company operates and the broader market conditions. Evaluate factors such as market trends, regulatory environment, and potential risks.

5. Valuation: Assess whether the IPO is priced reasonably relative to the company's earnings, growth prospects, and comparable companies in the industry to determine if the valuation is attractive.

By analyzing these factors, investors can make informed decisions and potentially capitalize on opportunities.