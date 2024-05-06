 Sai Swami Metals and Alloys IPO share allotment today: How to check status online and other key details - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Sai Swami Metals and Alloys IPO share allotment today: How to check status online and other key details

ByHT News Desk
May 06, 2024 08:47 AM IST

Sai Swami Metals and Alloys IPO allotment: For those who have applied for the IPO, you can check share allocation through BSE website and registrar’s portal.

Sai Swami Metals and Alloys IPO allotment: The share allotment for Sai Swami Metals and Alloys IPO is expected to be finalised on May 6. The IPO received a massive 544-time subscription across categories during its three-day bidding that ended on May 3. The issue received bids for 128.98 crore equity shares against the 23.72 lakh equity shares on offer for subscription, BSE data showed. The issue opened for public subscription on April 30. For those who have applied for the issue, you can check the share allocation details online through the BSE website and the registrar’s portal. The registrar of the issue is Big Share Services Pvt Ltd.


Sai Swami Metals and Alloys IPO allotment: The issue received bids for 128.98 crore equity shares against the 23.72 lakh equity shares on offer for subscription, BSE data showed.

Sai Swami Metals and Alloys IPO: Here's how to check allotment status on BSE website

  1. Visit the official website of BSE.
  2. Go to the Public Issue section and click on ‘Status of Issue Applications’.
  3. Then choose Equity as the ‘Issue Type’ and select IPO name 'Sai Swami Metals and Alloys' from the dropdown menu.
  4. Enter your IPO application number or PAN number
  5. Click on ‘Search’.

You can then see the allotment status on the screen.

Sai Swami Metals and Alloys IPO: How to check allotment status on Big Share Services website

  1. Visit the registrar portal.
  2. Click on IPO allotment status and choose any of the servers.
  3. Select ‘Sai Swami Metals and Alloys’ from the dropdown menu.
  4. Following this, enter PAN or Application Id and the Captcha.

You can then see the allotment status on the screen.

Sai Swami Metals and Alloys IPO listing: The shares will be listed on BSE SME platform likely on May 8.

